BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 2: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The action-packed official scrim, BMOC The Grind, started yesterday. A total of 32 teams in Qualifiers are fighting for 24 league stage slots. Day 2 will be live-streamed on the official BGMI channel from 5 pm IST onwards. Each team will play a total of 12 matches in Qualifiers, which will run over 4 days.

BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 2 match schedule

Match 1: Erangel - Group C and Group D - 5:37 pm

Match 2: Miramar - Group B and Group D - 6:24 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - Group B and Group C - 7:17 pm

Match 4: Erangel - Group A and Group D - 8:05 pm

Match 5: Miramar - Group A and Group C - 9:00 pm

Match 6: Erangel - Group A and Group B - 9:47 pm

BMOC The Grind Teams

Group A

Skylightz Gaming 7Sea Esports Global Esports Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hydrabad Hydras Rsvenge Esports Entity Gaming

At the end of Day 1, Team XO is leading the overall standings with 69 points. The team won their first two matches with massive kill points and accumulated 68 points. They grabbed only one point in the last match. Day 1 was also good for the fan-favourite Team Soul as they secured second place with 51 points in which 25 points came from finishes. Chemin Esports and Team Xspark claimed one chicken dinner each on the opening day and finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Day 1 standings of BMOC The Grind Qualifiers

Some seasoned teams GodLike, OR Esports, and TSM had an average day as they accumulated 15, 14, and 10 points respectively. Hydra Esports is currently in last place with 2 points.

With only 9 matches left in Qualifiers, the second day will be crucial for the bottom teams. The top 24 teams will reach the league stage.

Edited by Mayank Shete