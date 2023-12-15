BMPS 2023 Grand Finals Day 1: Livestream, teams, map order, and more

The opening day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 Grand Finals kicks off on December 15, 2023, at the Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The 16 finalists will engage in six matches. This stage will run over three days and wrap up on December 18, 2023.

The matches will be livestreamed on Krafton India Esports' YouTube and Loco platforms in English and Hindi, starting at 4:30 PM IST. To watch them live at the LAN, you can book your tickets online on BookMyShow.

Qualified squads for the BMPS 2023 Finals

The 16 finalists participating in the BMPS 2023 Finals are as follows:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitch Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

Map schedule for Day 1 of BMPS 2023

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series Day 1 action will start and end with battles on Erangel. The second and penultimate matches will unfold amid the challenging landscapes of Miramar. Meanwhile, during the third and fourth matches, teams will have to navigate the dense rainforests of Sanhok and the icy expanses of Vikendi.

Here is the map order for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Top teams to watch out for

Team Insane have showcased their dominance in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series League stage, securing eight chicken dinners in 15 matches. They were the only team to surpass the 300-point mark, earning over 150 points from placement.

Blind Esports have been consistent in recent months and will try to add an official trophy to their cabinet. Growing Strong, who are underdogs, will also look to etch their name in history.

Despite recent ups and downs, fan-favorite Team Soul looked confident in the BMPS League stage and will be looking to defend their title in the final phase of the event. Gladiators Esports, winners of BMIS 2023 and BGMI Master Series Season 2, had a less-than-ideal time in the League stage but are known to command turnarounds when needed.

Teams like Team XSpark, Revenant, 8BitCS, and Numen also have the potential to emerge on top. Meanwhile, Autobotz, Psyche, and Glitch will hope to surprise everyone with outstanding performances.