BMPS 2023 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Blind Esports moved up to the prime position on Day 2 of the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals. The club amassed 176 points in their 12 matches and will try to hold on to their top spot until the end game tomorrow. Gladiators Esports improved their play as well and jumped to second place with 152 points. Team Insane (125) acquired third place after winning two Chicken Dinners today, December 16, 2023.

Entity Gaming slipped to fourth spot with 123 points, followed by Glitchx Reborn. Numen Gaming and Team XSpark held sixth and seventh places, respectively. Lastly, Team Soul had another disappointing day, finishing in 12th spot with 60 points.

Day 2 results of BMPS Grand Finals

Blind Esports and Gladiators played impressively on Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 7 - Erangel

Blind Esports got off to a huge start of the day as they claimed a 28-point Chicken Dinner. Moreover, their IGL, Manya, secured five eliminations to his name. Team Soul also played very well and earned 19 crucial points. Gladiators Esports and Entity gained 14 and 12 points in their respective pockets.

Match 8 - Miramar

Gladiators Esports set up powerful gameplay to win the second round of the day with 24 points. Numen Gaming added 20 points with the help of eight eliminations. Entity Gaming managed 14 important points, while Genxfm grabbed 13 points. Blind was eliminated without any points.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Blind Esports picked up a massive 34-point Chicken Dinner in the Sanhok encounter. Glitchx Reborn ensured 15 points, including five frags. Gladiators showcased their consistency yet again and garnered 13 points. 8BitCS and Team XSpark stole 12 points each from this game. Revenant achieved 10 points, six of which came from eliminations.

Match 10 - Vikendi

Team Insane snagged their first Chicken Dinner in the fourth game of the BMPS Finals, held in Vikendi. They claimed 21 points in this battle. Blind Esports earned 22 points, including 10 eliminations. Gladiators Esports grabbed 14 points, including eight finishes. Numen Gaming garnered 11 points.

Overall standings of BMPS Finals after 12 matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 11 - Miramar

Team Insane pulled off a mammoth 34-point victory in the penultimate battle of the BMPS Finals Day 2. Skipz from their roster eliminated seven enemies. Blind Esports continued to deliver some impressive gameplay and obtained 15 points. Team Together Esports and 8BitCS accumulated 12 points each.

Match 12 - Erangel

Hydra Officials ended the second day with a phenomenal 23-point Chicken Dinner. Gladiators Esports demonstrated an impressive performance as well, collecting 24 crucial points. Revenant Esports plundered 19 points, while Blind secured 11 points.