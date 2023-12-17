BMPS 2023 Grand Finals Day 3: Teams, schedule, Day 2 results, and more

The third day of the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals is scheduled to be played at 5 pm IST on December 17. The remaining six matches of the tournament will be contested by the 16 finalists today. Blind Esports has dethroned Entity Gaming from the first position on Day 2 and will now aim to secure the trophy. Gladiators Esports and Team Insane were second and third respectively in the table.

The second edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 commenced on November 22 and will wrap up today. The three-day LAN Finals is being organized at the EKA1 Arena, Ahmedabad. Krafton will also distribute a total prize pool of ₹1 crore among these 16 finalists.

BMPS 2023 Grand Finals Day 3 squads

These 16 finalists will compete in their remaining six games of the BGMI Pro Series Finals on Day 3:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitch Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

Day 3 schedule

Krafton India will broadcast Day 3 of the BMPS Finale at 5 pm IST on its LOCO and YouTube channels. A total of six games will be hosted at the timings mentioned below.

Match 1 - Erangel - 5:24 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 6:07 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 6:51 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - 7:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 8:39 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 9:23 pm

Overall standings after Day 2

Blind Esports have kept up their commendable performances across the first two days of the Pro Series Finale. They have grabbed 176 points in 12 matches and claimed first rank in the overall chart. Their athletes, Spower and Manya, are also in the race for the MVP award of the BMPS 2023.

Gladiators Esports have accumulated 152 points and rank second on the table. They made a phenomenal comeback on Day 2 and captured a strong spot, and will be trying their hardest to clinch the title tonight.

Team Insane also had a mesmerizing run on Day 2, moving up to third position on the leaderboard. The Aadi-led roster ensured a total of 125 points in 12 matches of the BMPS Finale.

Entity Gaming and Glitchx Reborn have garnered 123 and 101 points, respectively. Both the squads stumbled a bit on the second day. Numen Gaming and Team XSpark earned 96 points each.