BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1: Livestream, BGMI teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) League is set to be played on November 22 at 4:30 pm IST. The opening day will feature five games, where the first six groups of the League Stage will clash against each other in a Round Robin format. In this initial round, a total of 96 BGMI teams have been divided into 12 groups, each consisting of eight teams. The contest will see the 15-point scoring system.

During the three-week League Stage of the BMPS, Krafton will hold 15 games for each squad to determine the 16 finalists. Several well-known clubs like Team Soul, Gods Reign, GodLike, Gladiators, Global Esports, and more will participate in the Pro Series. The company will distribute a total cash prize of ₹1 crore in the tournament.

BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1 teams

Here are the first six groups, known as Group Blue, that will compete on the opening day of the Pro Series 2023:

Group 1

Gladiators Esports Team Megastars WSB Gaming Team Great 4Trouble Maker Team 7S DOD Esports TTE

Group 2

Big Brother Esports Team Soul Team Empire RTG Midwave Entity Gaming Gujarat Tigers Team OG

Group 3

Team XSpark Lucknow Giants THW Team FFE ORB Esports Claw Esports Hydra Officials Team V9

Group 4

Team Blind Titan Esports Enigma Gaming Silly SE4L Esports FS Esports Hindustan Gaming ASG Esports

Group 5

Gods Reign Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Reckoning Esports RC Esports 7Shore Genxfm Esports Execute Esports

Group 6

Medal Esports Wind Esports TMZ Team BR Fly Esports GWL UK07 Esports UP50

Day 1 schedule and how to watch

On the first day, two out of the five games will be organized in Erangel, a crowd-favorite BGMI map. The rest of the matches will be contested on three different maps: Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. The organizer will broadcast the BMPS 2023 on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Here is the map rotation for Week 1 Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 5 vs 6

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 vs 5

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 vs 3

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023, will be aiming for a strong beginning today. However, the Destro-led team has experienced a slight decline in performance over the past few BGMI events. Team Soul, Gods Reign, and XSpark will also start their BMPS campaign on Day 1 and will be among the top squads to watch out for in the tournament.