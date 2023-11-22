Battlegrounds Mobile India

BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1: Livestream, BGMI teams, schedule, and how to watch

By GT Gaming
Modified Nov 22, 2023 09:56 IST
League Stage Day 1 of BMPS kicks off on November 22 (Image via Krafton)
Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) League is set to be played on November 22 at 4:30 pm IST. The opening day will feature five games, where the first six groups of the League Stage will clash against each other in a Round Robin format. In this initial round, a total of 96 BGMI teams have been divided into 12 groups, each consisting of eight teams. The contest will see the 15-point scoring system.

During the three-week League Stage of the BMPS, Krafton will hold 15 games for each squad to determine the 16 finalists. Several well-known clubs like Team Soul, Gods Reign, GodLike, Gladiators, Global Esports, and more will participate in the Pro Series. The company will distribute a total cash prize of ₹1 crore in the tournament.

BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1 teams

Here are the first six groups, known as Group Blue, that will compete on the opening day of the Pro Series 2023:

Group 1

  1. Gladiators Esports
  2. Team Megastars
  3. WSB Gaming
  4. Team Great
  5. 4Trouble Maker
  6. Team 7S
  7. DOD Esports
  8. TTE

Group 2

  1. Big Brother Esports
  2. Team Soul
  3. Team Empire
  4. RTG
  5. Midwave
  6. Entity Gaming
  7. Gujarat Tigers
  8. Team OG

Group 3

  1. Team XSpark
  2. Lucknow Giants
  3. THW
  4. Team FFE
  5. ORB Esports
  6. Claw Esports
  7. Hydra Officials
  8. Team V9

Group 4

  1. Team Blind
  2. Titan Esports
  3. Enigma Gaming
  4. Silly
  5. SE4L Esports
  6. FS Esports
  7. Hindustan Gaming
  8. ASG Esports

Group 5

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Autobotz Esports
  3. Bloodrose
  4. Reckoning Esports
  5. RC Esports
  6. 7Shore
  7. Genxfm Esports
  8. Execute Esports

Group 6

  1. Medal Esports
  2. Wind Esports
  3. TMZ
  4. Team BR
  5. Fly Esports
  6. GWL
  7. UK07 Esports
  8. UP50

Day 1 schedule and how to watch

On the first day, two out of the five games will be organized in Erangel, a crowd-favorite BGMI map. The rest of the matches will be contested on three different maps: Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. The organizer will broadcast the BMPS 2023 on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

youtube-cover

Here is the map rotation for Week 1 Day 1:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 5 vs 6
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 vs 5
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 vs 3
  • Match 5 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023, will be aiming for a strong beginning today. However, the Destro-led team has experienced a slight decline in performance over the past few BGMI events. Team Soul, Gods Reign, and XSpark will also start their BMPS campaign on Day 1 and will be among the top squads to watch out for in the tournament.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
