BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1: Livestream, BGMI teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) League is set to be played on November 22 at 4:30 pm IST. The opening day will feature five games, where the first six groups of the League Stage will clash against each other in a Round Robin format. In this initial round, a total of 96 BGMI teams have been divided into 12 groups, each consisting of eight teams. The contest will see the 15-point scoring system.
During the three-week League Stage of the BMPS, Krafton will hold 15 games for each squad to determine the 16 finalists. Several well-known clubs like Team Soul, Gods Reign, GodLike, Gladiators, Global Esports, and more will participate in the Pro Series. The company will distribute a total cash prize of ₹1 crore in the tournament.
BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1 teams
Here are the first six groups, known as Group Blue, that will compete on the opening day of the Pro Series 2023:
Group 1
- Gladiators Esports
- Team Megastars
- WSB Gaming
- Team Great
- 4Trouble Maker
- Team 7S
- DOD Esports
- TTE
Group 2
- Big Brother Esports
- Team Soul
- Team Empire
- RTG
- Midwave
- Entity Gaming
- Gujarat Tigers
- Team OG
Group 3
- Team XSpark
- Lucknow Giants
- THW
- Team FFE
- ORB Esports
- Claw Esports
- Hydra Officials
- Team V9
Group 4
- Team Blind
- Titan Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Silly
- SE4L Esports
- FS Esports
- Hindustan Gaming
- ASG Esports
Group 5
- Gods Reign
- Autobotz Esports
- Bloodrose
- Reckoning Esports
- RC Esports
- 7Shore
- Genxfm Esports
- Execute Esports
Group 6
- Medal Esports
- Wind Esports
- TMZ
- Team BR
- Fly Esports
- GWL
- UK07 Esports
- UP50
Day 1 schedule and how to watch
On the first day, two out of the five games will be organized in Erangel, a crowd-favorite BGMI map. The rest of the matches will be contested on three different maps: Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. The organizer will broadcast the BMPS 2023 on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.
Here is the map rotation for Week 1 Day 1:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group 5 vs 6
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 vs 5
- Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 vs 3
- Match 5 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6
Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023, will be aiming for a strong beginning today. However, the Destro-led team has experienced a slight decline in performance over the past few BGMI events. Team Soul, Gods Reign, and XSpark will also start their BMPS campaign on Day 1 and will be among the top squads to watch out for in the tournament.