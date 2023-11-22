BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise results, and more

The first day of the BMPS 2023 came to a close after five intense games. Hydra Officials was the top-performing lineup of the day with 38 points in their two matches. Team Soul and UP50 ranked second and third with 36 and 35 points, respectively. These top lineups grabbed one Chicken Dinner each today. 7Shore took the fourth spot with 35 points despite not winning any battle.

Team XSpark acquired the fifth position with 27 points after conquering an excellent Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign ranked 18th with 16 points after their modest performances on Wednesday. Gladiators Esports, too, had an average start to BMPS, securing the 26th spot with nine points.

Day 1 overview of BMPS 2023 League Stage

Hydra Officials gained first rank after two matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2

Team Soul kicked off their campaign with a bang, registering a 23-point Chicken Dinner. RTG, Big Brother, and Entity posted 17 points each on the display. Gujarat Tigers got 11 points, while WSB and Gladiators gained six points each.

Medal came 12th with 12 points on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 5 vs 6

UP50 showed a passive approach to win the second game with 19 points, including four frags. GENxFM and Bloodrose had a phenomenal encounter, taking 23 and 22 points respectively. 7Shore acquired 19 important points, while Medal achieved 15 points. Owais-led Gods Reign picked up six points, including five eliminations.

Gods Reign got 18th place on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 vs 5

Switching to the third game of the BMPS, Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, emerged victorious in the Sanhok battle with 24 points. 7Shore once again played superbly to grab 18 points. Team Soul snatched 13 points from their second match of the BMPS. GENxFM failed in this encounter and was eliminated in the initial zone without any points.

Gladiators Esports had a poor start to BMPS 2023 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 vs 3

Dynamo-owned Hydra Official clinched a fabulous 29-point victory in the fourth game. Starboy from the roster claimed five frags. Claw’s excellent performance led them to secure 15 points. Team FFE and ORB added 12 points each to their tally. Gladiators Esports scored only three points there.

Bottom eight teams after Day 1 of Pro Series (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6

Team XSpark came out victorious in the last game of the BMPS Day 1 with 24 points. Trouble Makerz and UP50 plundered 16 points each. FLY and ORB Officials concluded the day, securing 11 and 10 points, respectively.