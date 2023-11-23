BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Together Esports grabbed first place with 63 points after the second day of the BMPS 2023 League Stage. Team Soul remained in second spot with 58 points, while Big Brother Esports came third with 58 points. These top three clubs have played four out of their total five games of Week 1. Meanwhile, Hydra Officials held fourth with 50 points.

Gladiators Esports showed their improved performances today and captured fifth position with 49 points. Blind Esports won two of their three matches played today and took eighth place with 43 points on the overall leaderboard. Team XSpark secured ninth spot with 41 points, followed by UP50 with 39.

Day 2 highlights of BMPS 2023 League

Top 16 teams rankings after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Erangel

Blind Esports played their first game of the BMPS League 2023 today and kicked off their run with a spectacular 24-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul also competed fantastically in the day opener, securing 21 important points. Team MW and SE4L earned 14 and 13 points respectively. Goblin was the star athlete of the match with five kills.

Match 7 - Miramar

Team Together Esports achieved a mammoth 17-point victory in the first Miramar game of Day 2. Their player Saikat eliminated eight enemies there. Team FS registered 22 points after playing exceptionally well. Silly and Gladiators Esports picked up 16 and 14 impressive points, respectively.

Gods Reign holds 22nd place after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 8 - Sanhok

Manya assisted Team Blind in winning their second Chicken Dinner with 18 points in the third turn of the day. ORB Officials’ aggressive performance helped them net 22 important points. Team XSpark plundered 14 points thanks to Sarang’s six frags. Titan and Hydra stole 13 and 12 points, respectively, from this Sanhok battle.

Match 9 - Vikendi

Big Brother Esports surprisingly came out victorious in the fourth match with 30 points. Entity Gaming gained 20 important points. Meanwhile Gujarat Tigers, who were looking strong, lost their end fight but managed to secure 16 points there.

Bottom 16 teams of League Stage after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 10 - Erangel

In the last game of Day 2, Gladiators Esports picked up their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS with 26 points. Team Megastars garnered 23 points thanks to Blaxx’s nine kills. Team Together Esports took 19 points, while Reckoning Esports claimed 12 points with the help of four finishes.