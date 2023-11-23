BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 2: Teams, map order, Day 1 results, and how to watch

On November 23, Day 2 of the BMPS 2023 will be played between the first six groups of the League Stage. These six groups will engage one another in five BGMI games. Following the conclusion of the opening day, Hydra Officials grabbed the dominant position after exhibiting spectacular performances yesterday. Team Soul, another fan-favorite club, stood second in the standings.

A total of 96 BGMI teams have been selected for the League Stage of the BMPS 2023. These squads are split into 12 groups and will fight in 15 matches each in a Robin Round structure. This round will continue daily until December 9.

Day 2 teams of BMPS 2023

Here are the 48 teams participating on the second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series;

Group 1

Gladiators Esports Team Megastars WSB Gaming Team Great 4Trouble Maker Team 7S DOD Esports TTE

Group 2

Big Brother Esports Team Soul Team Empire RTG Midwave Entity Gaming Gujarat Tigers Team OG

Group 3

Team XSpark Lucknow Giants THW Team FFE ORB Esports Claw Esports Hydra Officials Team V9

Group 4

Team Blind Titan Esports Enigma Gaming Silly SE4L Esports FS Esports Hindustan Gaming ASG Esports

Group 5

Gods Reign Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Reckoning Esports RC Esports 7Shore Genxfm Esports Execute Esports

Group 6

Medal Esports Wind Esports TMZ Team BR Fly Esports GWL UK07 Esports UP50

Map schedule for Day 2 and how to watch

Today, Group 4 will play three games, while Groups 1 and 2 will participate in two matches. Groups 3 and 5 will compete in only one match. All their encounters will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 5 pm in Hindi and English.

Here is the map order that will be used for Day 2 of the BMPS:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 vs 4

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 vs 4

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3 vs 4

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2 vs 6

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 5

Day 1 results

Hydra Official has collected 38 points in two games on BMPS Day 1. Team Soul accumulated 36 points, while UP50 and 7Shore Esports gained 35 points each. Team XSpark and Entity Gaming have secured 27 and 25 points, respectively.

Gods Reign and Gladiators Esports got off to a modest start, securing only 16 and nine points, respectively. Team Great, which features some BGMI veterans, had a disastrous start as they took a single point in their first two matches of the BMPS.