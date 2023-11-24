BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 3: Groups, map schedule, Day 2 results, and more

Day 3 of the BMPS 2023 League Stage is all set to begin at 5 pm IST on November 24. A total of five matches will be played on the day, and the initial six groups will resume their battles. Each of the 96 participants will take part in five matches every week during the first phase of the Pro Series.

On Day 3, the six groups will focus on improving their positions in the overall standings. Teams will receive additional weekly bonus points based on their results.

As only 16 seats have been allotted for the next round, the competition in the League Stage is becoming more and more intense.

BMPS 2023 Week 1 Day 3 groups

Here are the participants for Day 3 of the BMPS 2023 League Stage:

Group 1

Gladiators Esports Team Megastars WSB Gaming Team Great 4Trouble Maker Team 7S DOD Esports Team Together Esports

Group 2

Big Brother Esports Team Soul Team Empire RTG Team MV Entity Gaming Gujarat Tigers Team OG

Group 3

Team XSpark Lucknow Giants THW Team FFE ORB Esports Claw Esports Hydra Officials Team V9

Group 4

Team Blind Titan Esports Enigma Gaming Silly SE4L Esports FS Esports Hindustan Gaming ASG Esports

Group 5

Gods Reign Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Reckoning Esports RC Esports 7Shore Genxfm Esports Execute Esports

Group 6

Medal Esports Wind Esports TMZ Team BR Fly Esports GWL UK07 Esports UP50

Day 3 map schedule

Groups 3, 4, 5, and 6 will take part in two matches on Day 3, while Groups 1 and 2 will play only one. Here is the map rotation for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 5

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 vs 3

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 vs 6

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 4 vs 5

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 4 vs 6

Overall standings after Day 2

Team Together Esports, an inexperienced squad, took first place at the end of Day 2 with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Team Soul and Big Brother Esports amassed 58 points each and finished in second and third, respectively.

Hydra Officials, owned by Dynamo Gaming, secured 50 points in their three matches, securing fourth place. Gladiators Esports finished fifth with 49 points.

Blind Esports began their BMPS campaign on Day 2 and emerged victorious in two out of their three matches. The Manya-led side secured eighth place with 43 points, including 13 eliminations. Team XSpark finished behind them in ninth place with 41 points.

Gods Reign, led by Owais, struggled in their first three matches of the BMPS as the team secured 22nd place with 23 points. Meanwhile, Team Great bagged only 10 points in their four matches of the BMPS Week 1.