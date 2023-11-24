BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first six groups of the BMPS 2023 League Stage have completed all 15 matches in Week 1. Hydra Officials have emerged as the best-performing lineup with 108 points, including 25 bonus points. This newly formed lineup accumulated 83 points in five matches. Team Together Esports are second with 96 points, which includes 20 bonus points. Blind Esports occupied the third position with 85 points.

Team XSpark and Gladiators are fourth and fifth, respectively. Team Soul found themselves in the sixth position at the end of League Stage Day 3 with 78 points. Medal Esports are ninth with 68 points.

A total of 48 teams contested in the first three days, playing in five games each. The remaining 48 teams of the BMPS League will get to perform in their Week 1 matches starting November 25. The League Stage will run across three weeks.

BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 3 overall standings

Top 16 teams standings of Pro Series League after Day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 11 - Erangel

Team XSpark delivered a strong performance in the first game of Day 3 and got 23 points. Their member, SprayGod, obtained six eliminations to his name. Genxfm and Bloodrose earned 20 points each. THW, ORB, Hydra Official were unable to gain any points in this game.

Match 12 - Miramar

Hydra Official claimed a huge 33-point victory in the second match of Day 3. Sparshop and Duoraop, both members of this squad, eliminated seven enemies each. Entity Gaming secured 17 points, while V9 and Claw registered 15. Team XSpark picked up five points.

17th to 32nd rankings after day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 13 - Sanhok

The Sanhok battle of the day was notched up by WSB Gaming with 22 points. Gladiators Esports put up a good show, scoring 20 important points. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, captured 16 points.

Match 14 - Vikendi

Autobotz took control of the second-last game of Day 3, securing 28 points and winning it. Genxfm and Hindustan Gaming acquired 21 and 17 points, respectively. Blind Esports was eliminated with only seven points and six kills. Gods Reign saw another average match, taking only five points.

Bottom 16 teams standings of Week 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 15 - Erangel

Medal Esports grabbed a 22-point victory in their last game of the BMPS Week 1. Blind Esports collected 20 vital points thanks to Manya’s four kills. Team Fly and Enigma gained 19 and 13 points, respectively.