Team XSpark signs Kyoyaa for BGMI Diwali Battle Finale

Team XSpark has recruited Kyoyaa from Medal Esports for the upcoming Upthrust BGMI Diwali Finale, which is scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Bangalore. The club will look to bounce back after their horrendous run in the India vs Korea Invitational. The tournament also saw a significant drop in their performance as they recently took the second runner-up position at the BGIS 2023.

On November 1, Team XSpark announced the inclusion of Kyoyaa in their roster for their upcoming event and said:

"Join us in giving a warm welcome to Kyoyaa, our newest addition from Medal Esports. We're grateful to Medal for allowing him to join us for the upcoming tournaments. Get ready to witness the fire of Team XSpark in action."

Kyoya's popularity grew tremendously after his remarkable performance in the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational. The marquee athlete has been competing in the esports scene since late 2021.

Team XSpark BGMI roster for Upthrust Diwali Battle Finale

ScoutOP - Tanmay Singh Pukar - Pukar Singla Aditya - Aditya Mathe Sarang - Sarangajyoti Deka DreamS - Tushar Jain Kyoya - Jaideep Maankar

The firm will aim to get back on track by conquering the Diwali Battle, which boasts a cash prize of ₹35 lakhs. Kyoya's addition to the lineup will definitely increase their chances of winning the title. He recently helped Medal Esports gain sixth place in two major tournaments: the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2.

In June 2023, Team XSpark hired a new roster after the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The club has struggled in the majority of tournaments since then, but they delivered a surprisingly terrific performance in the recently completed BGIS, an official BGMI event hosted by Krafton.

In the India vs Korea Invitational, the Pukar-led lineup looked to be under immense pressure from the first match and failed to recover from it till the end. The squad performed the worst, placing them at the bottom of the overall rankings. They scored 45 points in 15 matches of the three-day competition, held in Delhi from October 26 to 28.

Team XSpark will definitely try to regain their confidence heading into the Finale of BGMI Diwali Battle. A total of 16 teams will take part in the two-day LAN contest. It will be a strong battle between these squads as only 12 games will be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.