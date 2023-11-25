BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

On November 25, Group Red's teams kicked off their BMPS 2023 campaigns. Insane Esports held the first rank with 53 points after clinching their two matches played on League Stage Day 4. Growing Storm (37) and Revenant (34) are ranked second and third, respectively. Team GodLike ensured fifth place with 29 points, including 19 finishes. 8BITCS, Glitch, and Global earned 24 points each on Day 4 of the tournament.

OR Esports, led by Robin, has secured the 16th position with 19 points. Numen Gaming, a veteran team, scored only 16 points after displaying mediocre gameplay. Marcos Gaming, featuring star athletes like ScoutOp, collected only four points on Day 4. Forest Ape, a top-tier team, got only one point from two matches.

Overview of BMPS League Stage Day 4

Team Insane played excellently on Day 4 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Insane Esports used a well-coordinated strategy to conquer the first game with 22 points. Team GodLike earned the most points in this game, with 24 points. They also acquired 16 eliminations. Revenant managed to get 20 points, while Numen, led by Shadow, took 14.

OR Esports had an average run on Day 4 (Image via BGMI)

Match 2 - Miramar

Psyche emerged victorious in the second game with 25 points, 10 of which came from frags. Strikerr, a member of this squad, eliminated five players. Dragon Esports and Burnx demonstrated some resistance, collecting 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Numen Gaming came 18th after their two matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Genesis Esports was the star performer in this game and acquired a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Global Esports picked up 21 points after playing brilliantly. Glitch managed to take 16 important points. GodLike Esports was eliminated with five points and three kills.

TWM Gaming had a poor start to BMPS 2023 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Maintaining their dominance, Team Insane notched up an outstanding 31-point Chicken Dinner. Team VNT (16 points) lost their final fight despite having zone control of the end circle. Revenant Esports added 14 points, while Clue and OR Esports claimed 13 points each.

1Million Official scored one point in two games (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Erangel

Growing Storm delivered an admirable performance in the fifth match and won a huge 34-point Chicken Dinner. Nade and VNT earned 21 and 15 points, respectively. 8BitCS looked great and got 14 points in this last game of the BMPS Day 4.