BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 5: Overall standings, overview, and more

On Day 5 of the BMPS 2023, Team Insane were not as impressive as they were on the previous day but managed to hold on to the pole position with 66 points after their four games. Revenant Esports jumped to second place with 61 points, followed by Growing Strong (55). Midwave Esports showed amazing performances in their three encounters and got the fourth rank with 47 points.

GodLike fell to the seventh position with 44 points after being eliminated early on from Day 5 Match 4, held on the Vikendi map. 8BitCS got the 12th spot with 32 points, while Numen Gaming came 26th with 22 points. Hyderabad Hydras and Forest Ape didn't seem to be in shape on Day 4 and didn't play on the following day.

1Million Officials didn't play well in their first three matches of the League Stage.

Day 5 highlights of BMPS League Stage

top 16 performers of Group Red after Day 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 1 - Erangel

Midwave Esports conquered the initial encounter of the day with 22 points. GLY too made a fabulous start, grabbing 18 important points. GodLike was eliminated in the fifth position but managed to secure 14 points. While it was a poor match for Global and TWM Gaming.

Match 2 - Miramar

7Habit was the winner of the second battle with 26 points after showcasing spectacular gameplay. Marcos Gaming also up their game and gained 22 points thanks to Darklord’s four kills. Revenant Esports played greatly to earn 19 points, including nine kills.

Global Esports ranked 18th after four games (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Live Craft garnered a stunning 28-point Chicken Dinner in the third game of the BMPS Day 5. Midwave Esports yet again did their task impressively and collected 18 points thanks to their IGL Arru’s performances. Team VNT and 7Habit earned 14 and 12 points respectively.

Match 3 - Vikendi

Burnx Official grabbed an impressive 20-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth game held in Vikendi. Growing Strong too presented excellent gameplay to secure 18 points.while Mayhem held 17 points with the help of five finishes. GodLike Esports didn’t win their initial fight and scored only one point.

Forest Ape came 37th after three games (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 5 - Erangel

In the last game of the BMPS Day 5, Underdog squad Hyper attracted everyone’s attention by coming out victorious with 23 points. 4AM earned 19 points, including nine kills. Team Insane and Glitchx generated 12 points each to their respective names.