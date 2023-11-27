BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The first week of the BMPS 2023 League Stage wrapped up on November 27, as 96 teams participated across five games apiece. Growing Strong came out on top with 131 points, which included a 25-bonus haul as the squad topped Group Red. Hydra Officials, the star performer of Group Blue, ranked second with 108 points in the overall standings.

Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, finished third with 108 points. The experienced lineup was the only team to cross the 100-point mark despite not winning a single match in Week 1 of the BMPS. Team Together Esports, an underdog roster, took fourth position with 96 points after a string of solid performances.

Live Craft exhibited remarkable consistency in their five games and finished fifth with 90 points, including 15 bonus points. After making a magnificent start to the BMPS 2023, Glitchx Reborn sat sixth with 85 points.

BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 1 overall standings

Top 32 teams rankings from Week 1 (Image via Esports Amaze)

Blind Esports, led by Manya, posted 85 points on the scoreboard. The superstar squad kicked off the season with spectacular performances in their first five games. The team has continued its incredible form since June 2023.

Team XSpark and Gladiator Esports scored 79 points each in Week 1. Both organizations were inconsistent following their fantastic performances in the BGIS, and now make a return to the BMPS.

Defending champions Team Soul also had a decent start to the Pro Series 2023, finishing 10th with 79 points in the overall table. The Omega-led roster secured one Chicken Dinner out of their five encounters in Week 1. Right behind them, Team Insane was 11th with 77 points after clinching their first two games of the tournament.

33rd to 64th ranked teams of Week 1 (Image via Esports Amaze)

GodLike Esports had a modest beginning and claimed 28th place with 52 points. Numen Gaming came 37th with 46 points, followed by Claw Esports in 38th. Three popular squads, Gujarat Tigers, Forest Ape, and Gods Reign, finished with 31 points each in Week 1.

Bottom 32 teams of League Stage Week 1 (Image via Esports Amaze)

TWM Gaming, who impressed in the BGIS, had a horrendous run in the opening week of the BMPS 2023. The team accrued a mere seven points in five matches. Sitting at a measly three points, UK07 stood 96th after a disappointing week 1.