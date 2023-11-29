BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 2 Day 2: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and more

The second day of the BMPS Week 2 will be organized on November 29, where the 48 teams from Groups 1 to 6 will collide across five matches. Genesis Esports displayed an impressive performance on Day 1 this week. Also, Team Together Esports, TWM, and Revenant delivered stellar performances yesterday, while some teams stumbled completely.

After the first day of the second week, some teams have played half of their total matches in the League Stage. In total, 96 teams are contesting in this initial round for the 16 slots in the BMPS Finale, which has an enormous prize of ₹1 crore.

Day 2 participants of BMPS 2023 Week 2

Here are the 48 BGMI squads contesting on Day 2 of the Pro League Week 2:

Group 1

Growing Strong Autobotz Esports Galaxy Esports Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming x Zero DOD Esports A2K UK07

Group 2

Hydra Officials 7Shore Vintage Hyper Global Esports Team GH Team CK T7S

Group 3

Revenant Esports 4AM Team HG Reckoning Esports Team MW S34L TEN 1Million Official

Group 4

Team Together Esports Midwave Team Mayhem U4G Genesis Esports MG Team Empire TWM Gaming

Group 5

Live Craft Bloodrose Team FLY Op x High Voltage WIND RTG Esports Redemption ECE

Group 6

Blind Esports UP50 Burnx Official DE Gujarat Tigers THW Hyderabad Hydras TWOB

Week 2 Day 2 map order

Groups 3, 4, and 6 will compete in two matches, whereas Groups 1, 2, and 5 will contest in one game. Beginning at 5 pm IST on the Erangel map, the day's action will commence with the teams from Groups 3 and 5. As previously, you can watch this ongoing BMPS competition on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel in Hindi and English.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 5

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 vs 3

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 vs 6

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 4 vs 5

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 4 vs 6

Overall standings

Despite not clinching any Chicken Dinner in their three games, Genesis Esports came out on top with 51 points on Day 1 of the BMPS Week 2. Team Together Esports (39) and TWM Gaming (36) won one Chicken Dinner each and ranked second and third, respectively.

Autobotz (30) and Hydra Officials (29) contested two matches yesterday and performed phenomenally. Revenant Esports emerged victorious in the Sanhok encounter of Day 1 with 27 points. The Sensei-led club participated in only one game on Day 1 and is scheduled to compete in three games today.

