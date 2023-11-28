BMPS 2023 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 was hosted on November 28. Genesis Esports were impressive today throughout their three games and topped the scoreboard with 51 points. Team Together Esports won one Chicken Dinner and gained second spot with 39 points. TWM Gaming managed to hold on to third position with 36 points. Meanwhile, Autobotz Esports posted 30 points in two games.

Revenant Esports took part in only one game today and they won it with 27 points. Global and Blind Esports obtained 22 and 21 points, respectively. 4AM, Hyderabad Hydras, and TWOB scored five points each. UKO7 yet again failed to make a good start as they didn’t get any points in their two matches.

BMPS 2023 League Week 2 Day 1 results

Genesis Esports had a brilliant run on Day 1 of Week 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

After disastrous performance in Week 1, TWM Gaming demonstrated a much-needed comeback in the first encounter and grabbed a 28-point Chicken Dinner. Global Esports set up an aggressive attack, scoring 22 points with the help of 16 eliminations. Genesis and Team Together Esports claimed 18 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Together Esports kept up their magnificent run in the BMPS and achieved a 23-point victory in the second game. Enigma Gaming’s impressive moves helped them acquire 22 points. Team Empire snatched 15 points, while Galaxy and Genesis took 14 points each there. TWM were eliminated with five points in this encounter.

Team Mayhem earned seven points in three games (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Revenant Esports put on a great teamwork to finish the Sanhok battle with 27 points. Fierce, MJ, and Sensei from their squad claimed five, four, and three kills each in their first match of the BMPS Week 2. Genesis yet again played amazingly well and picked up 19 points. Midwave, led by Aaru, managed 18 points with the help of eight frags.

Match 4 - Vikendi

The fourth battle was held in Vikendi, where Hydra Officials emerged as winners with 26 points. Their athlete Sparshop dismissed seven enemies in this encounter. Blind Esports also did well and secured 21 points. THW and UP50 captured 11 and 10 points, respectively. Global Esports were knocked out in the first circle with no points.

overall scoreboard of Week 2 Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Erangel

Autobotz Esports registered a 27-point win after showcasing their prowess. Marcos Gaming too put on a scintillating performance and achieved 18 points. Growing Strong, ECE, and RTG garnered 14 points each in the final battle of the BMPS Week 2 Day 1.