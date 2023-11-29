BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

November 29 marked the second day of the BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 2. Team Together Esports and Genesis completed all five of their scheduled games this week. These teams held first and second place in the overall standings with 83 and 74 points, respectively. 1Million Officials and Blind Esports grabbed the third and fourth positions, respectively, with 49 points each after their three matches.

Global Esports currently occupies the fifth spot with 43 points, followed by 4AM. Revenant, an experienced lineup, has scored 38 points in three games. Hydra Officials, the second-best team of Week 1, claimed the 14th spot with only 29 points in three games. Midwave Gaming had an average run this week, as they finished with 29 points in five encounters.

BMPS Week 2 Day 2 results

TTE captured the first rank after their five games of Week 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

1Million Officials displayed a remarkable comeback, grabbing their first Chicken Dinner. The squad had struggled in Week 1. RTG was the second-best lineup in this first game, scoring 17 important points. 4AM claimed 15 points, while SE4L and Wind took 13 and 11 points respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

4AM presented some tactical moves in the last zone to win the second game with 22 points. Mavi-led Global Esports also mesmerized with their great performance and took 21 points. It was another lucrative battle for 1Million Officials as they bagged another 17 points.

17th to 32nd ranked teams of BMPS Week 2 after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Gujarat Tigers put up an outstanding run on Sanhok and pulled off a 26-point victory. Growing Strong captured everyone’s attention as they locked in 22 points to their name despite losing two of their members in an early battle. Hyderabad Hydras, with 11 points, and DOD, with 10, showcased some signs of life in the third game of the BMPS Week 2 Day 2.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team FLY clinched the fourth encounter with 27 points after exhibiting spectacular outings. Team Together Esports and Live Craft added 17 and 15 points, respectively, to their name. Midwave Esports was knocked out of this Vikendi game with only one point.

Bottom 16 squads of Week 2 after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Erangel

Team Together Esports defeated Blind Esports in an intense fight in the end zone and secured a fantastic 27-point Chicken Dinner. However, it was also a decent game for Blind Esports, who registered 24 points. Genesis Esports also managed to score 20 important points in the fifth and last game of BMPS Week 2 Day 2.