BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 2 Day 3: Livestream, groups, and where to watch

On November 30, the six initial groups of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 will participate in their remaining matches for this week. Each participant plays five games in a week in the League Stage. Team Together, Genesis, and six others have already finished playing their games for this week. At the end of the stage, some teams will be awarded bonus points based on their results.

Team Together Esports stood first in the overall standings of Week 2, followed by Genesis Esports. 1Milllion and Blind Esports were second and third, respectively, but still have two matches remaining this week. The League Stage will continue until November 9.

BMPS League Week 2 Group Blue teams

These are the 48 teams that have been placed in the Group Blue category for the second week:

Group 1

Growing Strong Autobotz Esports Galaxy Esports Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming x Zero DOD Esports A2K UK07

Group 2

Hydra Officials 7Shore Vintage Hyper Global Esports Team GH Team CK T7S

Group 3

Revenant Esports 4AM Team HG Reckoning Esports Team MW SE4L TEN 1Million Official

Group 4

Team Together Esports Midwave Team Mayhem U4G Genesis Esports MG Team Empire TWM Gaming

Group 5

Live Craft Bloodrose Team FLY Op x High Voltage WIND RTG Esports Redemption ECE

Group 6

Blind Esports UP50 Burnx Official DE Gujarat Tigers THW Hyderabad Hydras TWOB

Week 2 Day 3 schedule

Groups 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 will fight in their remaining two encounters on the third day. Group 4 finished their five matches in the first two days of the BMPS Week 2. The matches mentioned below will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 5 pm IST onwards.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 5 vs 6

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 vs 5

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 1 vs 3

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6

Overall standings after Day 2

Team Together Esports and Genesis have collected 83 and 74 points, respectively. 1 Million Officials had stumbled in Week 2 but the lineup has returned to their ideal form and scored 49 in three encounters. Blind (49) and Global Esports (43) have performed nicely so far in the BMPS Week 2.

Revenant and Hydra Officials have scored 38 and 29 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming had mediocre results in their first three games, as they gained only 20 points. UK07 did not pick up a single point this week and placed 48th in the overall standings of the BMPS Week 2.