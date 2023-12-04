BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Week 2 of the BMPS 2023 League Stage came to a close on December 3. Each of the 96 participating teams has completed 10 out of their 15 matches in this three-week-long League Stage. Blind Esports has occupied the dominant position with 200 points, including 40 bonus points. The Manya-led powerhouse played well consistently throughout the first two weeks.

Team Together Esports are second with 194 points. This underdog lineup has mesmerized fans with their performances in the BMPS League Stage. Team Insane, the top performer in Week 2, held the third spot with 190 points. The Aadi-led squad has clinched the Chicken Dinner in four out of their 10 games.

BMPS League Stage overall standings after Week 2

Growing Strong is in the fourth position with 189 points. This roster emerged as the star performer in Week 1 but struggled in a few games in Week 2. Similarly, Hydra Officials was among the top teams in their first five matches but had a modest showing in the second week. This lineup is fifth with 177 points, with three Chicken Dinners and 65 frags.

Team Soul maintained their momentum across both weeks and scored 160 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners. The Omega-led club is seventh in the overall standings.

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 champions, secured the ninth spot with 148 points. The Destro-led brigade improved their gameplay in Week 2 of the BMPS. 8BitCS and Numen Gaming claimed 135 points each in the last two weeks. Team XSpark, led by Pukar, earned 132 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners.

GodLike Esports has collected 121 points from their 10 matches and performed modestly during the last two weeks. The Jelly-led squad are in 18th place and will have to up their game in Week 3 to reach the BMPS Finale.

Gods Reign has accumulated only 108 points from 10 games. The renowned lineup has struggled in many battles during the last two weeks. They will need to play astonishingly in their last five games.

Popular teams like OR (55), TWM (50), and Hyderabad Hydras (46) encountered tough challenges in their matches. These squads will need to play outstandingly in Week 3 to gain a spot in the Grand Finals.