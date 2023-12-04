BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Insane looked impressive on the first day of the BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3. They emerged victorious in both of their games of the day and came in the top spot with 52 points. Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, secured the second position with 39 points after delivering spectacular gameplay in their two matches. Global Esports and TWM Gaming posted 34 points each on the scoreboard.

Lucknow Giants were fifth with 29 points, followed by Galaxy Esports. Two renowned lineups, Blind and Medal, scored 17 points each today. Gods Reign had a disappointing run as the Owais-led squad got only 12 points in two matches.

Day 1 match-wise overview of BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3

Team Insane dominated on Day 1 of Pro Series Week 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Global Esports kicked off the third week with a bang as the club pulled off a huge 31-point victory in the opener. Best and Ninjaboi from their lineup took seven and six kills, respectively. Entity Gaming also got off to a fabulous start and posted 18 points on the screen. Windgod and TWM Gaming garnered 16 and 14 points to their respective names.

Match 2 - Miramar

Lucknow Giants were unstoppable in the second round and gained a 29-point Chicken Dinner. Prajwal and Ragegod from their squad picked up eight and five kills, respectively. 1Million Officials fought well and grabbed 22 points. TWM Gained had another brilliant play as they got 20 points.

Big Brother scored only seven points on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Insane presented a fine performance in the third game, securing a 29-point victory. Galaxy Esports and FLY scored 19 and 16 points, respectively. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, claimed 10 points.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Entity Gaming ensured a 21-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth match. Team HUB also obtained 21 points with the help of nine eliminations. Team 7H got 14 points, while Blind Esports managed 12 points, including only two kills. Team Mayhem and Autobotz accumulated nine and eight points, respectively.

Day 1 overall standings of BMPS Week 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Erangel

Team Insane conquered the fifth battle with 23 points. Team RPS and High Voltage held 16 points each. Nade were also impressive with securing 15 points. Blind Esports were eliminated with only five points in the end game of the BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3 Day 1.