BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Groups 1 to 6 have played their all five matches of Week 2 in the BMPS 2023 League Stage. Blind Esports captured the dominant position with 115 points, which included 25 bonus points. The club showcased top notch performances in both the first and second weeks. After their strong performances in previous matches, it is expected that they may easily seal their spot in the Finals.

Autobotz Esports improved their gameplay this week and ensured second place with 104 points. They acquired three Chicken Dinners out of their five encounters. The organization recently added BGMI veteran Seervi to their lineup, and had a decent start to the BMPS 2023.

The first three days of Week 2 concluded on November 30, while the remaining three days will see Groups 7 to 12 play their fives games. The overall scoreboard of the League Stage will include points accumulated by 96 teams over the course of the three weeks.

BMPS Week 2 overall standings of Groups 1 to 6

Blind Esports continued to perform well in Pro Series League (Image via BGMI)

Genesis Esports displayed their improved performances and gained 84 points, including 10 bonus points. The side couldn’t secure any Chicken Dinners, but kept up their steady pace throughout their encounters. Global Esports also mesmerized with their prowess and obtained 74 points despite not having a single win.

Hydra Officials posted 69 points, garnered with the help of 30 position points and 29 eliminations. The popular organization were also impressive in the first week, where they accumulated more than 100 points.

Midwave Esports faltered in Week 2 (Image via BGMI)

1Million Officials presented a stunned comeback this week and garnered 66 points. The squad’s performance was disappointing in the opening week as they claimed only six points in five games there.

Growing Strong had an average compared to the opening week as they managed only 58 points. They were in the prime spot in the first week with 131 points.

Bottom 16 teams of BMPS Week 2 after Day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Revenant Esports and Marcos Gaming grabbed 51 points each. Midwave Gaming, led by Aaru, held 29 points. Burnx Official also stumbled and got only 18 points. UK07 had another horrible week as the side picked up a single point in five games. They gained four points in the first two weeks of the BMPS League Stage.