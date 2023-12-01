BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 4: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and more

Groups 7 to 12 will kick off their matches of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 on December 2. Initially, Day 4 was scheduled for December 1, but Krafton postponed the matches due to the BGMI Patch Note 2.9 release. The first three days of this week featured the initial six groups, while the upcoming three days will showcase the remaining six groups.

Today, some renowned BGMI squads like Soul, GodLike, and Gladiators will kick off their matches in the second week. You can enjoy the Pro Series 2023 live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 5 pm IST in two different languages: English and Hindi.

Day 4 participants of BMPS 2023 League Stage

Here are the 48 teams from Groups 7 to 12 for Week 2 of the Pro Series 2023:

Group 7

Glitchx Big Brother Esports ORB Team Megastars Gods Reign Five Filtered Esports Team Great Team OG

Group 8

Team XSpark Medal Esports GodLike Esports Silly Forest APE Four Hour Men Down Hill Error Esports

Group 9

Gladiators Esports Team Psyche NON Nade Esports Rippers OR Esports ASG Stellar Titans

Group 10

Soul 8BitCS WSB Gaming Mayur Gaming FS Esports Clue Esports Team INV Team BR

Group 11

Team Insane Esports Entity Gaming TMZ OST V9 Grind One Esports Team EXC Team GWL

Group 12

7H Genxfm Claw Numen Gaming Titan HUB 4 Trouble Maker Lucknow Giants

Day 4 schedule

The first game will see an intense battle between Group 8 and 10 in the Erangel map. On Day 4, Group 10 will take part in three matches, while Groups 7 and 8 will contest in two matches each. Groups 9, 11, and 12 will battle in only one game each today.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 8 vs 10

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 7 vs 10

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 10

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 8 vs 12

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 11

Glitchx had an emphatic run in the first week as they scored 85 points. Team XSpark and Gladiators looked confident there and have collected 79 points each. Team Soul secured 78 points in the initial week of the BMPS League.

GodLike Esports’s performances were average during the first week, as the team only scored 52 points. OR Esports, led by Robin, faltered and garnered only 24 points in their first five games in the BMPS.