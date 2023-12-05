BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Insane remained in first spot at the end of Day 2 of the BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3. The Aadi-led crew has scored 86 points in their four matches after winning three Chicken Dinners. Reckoning Gaming stood in second place with 62 points, while Entity Gaming garnered 53 points, including only 13 finishes. Global and Galaxy Esports managed to add 48 points to their respective names.

Lucknow Giants and Growing Srong were eighth and 10th, with 42 and 41 points, respectively, in their three matches. Gods Reign gained only 33 points in four matches and will have to play extraordinarily in their remaining one game to reach the BMPS Finale. Hydra Officials earned 32 points in three games, and there will be no pressure on them in the remaining matches as they performed brilliantly in the first two weeks.

BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3 Day 2 results

Top 16 squads after Day 2 of Week 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 1 - Erangel

Duoro from Hydra Officials won a thriller 1 vs 6 battle in the end zone of the first game and helped his club conquer an outstanding 28-point Chicken Dinner. Team MG claimed 16 points, while Growing Strong notched up 14 important points. OST contested passively to garner 13 points.

17th to 32nd ranked teams after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 2 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports took a spectacular 29-point Chicken Dinner in the second turn. Team Galaxy earned 20 points with the help of 10 eliminations. Team 7H, Nade, and Medal clinched 15, 13, and 10 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Insane and Entity were unable to perform well.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Claw ensured a 20-point victory to their name in the Sanhok battle. Team HUB played superbly to achieve 21 points, including 11 frags. Reckoning and Entity Gaming gained 18 and 13 important points, respectively. Hydra Officials were knocked out with one point.

Bottom 16 clubs after Day 2 of BMPS Week 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team EXC emerged victorious in the Vikendi game with 24 points. Growing Strong put on a stunning show and grabbed 25 points, while Windgod captured 15 important points with the help of five finishes. Gods Reign faced early elimination with only two points.

Match 5 - Erangel

Team Insane pulled off a strong 30-point victory in the end battle of the BMPS League Stage Week 3 Day 2. Gods Reign accumulated 19 crucial points thanks to Aquanox’s performances. Medal Esports added 14 points, RPS and Nade helped six points each.