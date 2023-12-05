BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 2: Teams, schedule, Day 1 results, and more

Day 2 of the third and final week of the BMPS 2023 League Stage takes place on December 5, where 48 squads from the initial six groups will continue their battle to reach the Finals. Since this is the last week, teams are doing their best to strengthen their position in the overall standings. Insane, Entity, and Global Esports were impressive on Day 1.

Similar to the previous two weeks, each squad has a total of five matches to play in Week 3. In the League Stage, the overall leaderboard will be decided upon tallying the points accumulated during three weeks. After that, the best 16 squads will be picked for the three-day Grand Finals.

Day 2 participants of BMPS 2023 Week 3

These are the six groups that are participating in the initial three days of the Pro Series Week 3:

Group 1

Team OST Vintage Stellar Titans Team FLY FFE Esports Megastars Gaming Team EXC Growing Strong

Group 2

Burnx Officials Team HG Claw Esports MG Gaming Genesis Esports Hydra Officials ASG Esports Lucknow Giants

Group 3

Gods Reign Team OG TWM Gaming Global Esports Team Together Esports Team CK Wind God 1Million Officials

Group 4

Team Mayhem Big Brother UK07 Blind Esports Team V9 Mayur Gaming Team Empire One Power x High Voltage

Group 5

Team HUB Reckoning Esports Entity Gaming Clue Esports RTG Esports 7H Esports ECE Autobotz Esports

Group 6

Galaxy Esports Team Insane MW Medal Esports T7S Nade Esports Hyderabad Hydras Rippers

Day 2 map rotation

Groups 1 and 2 will contest in the day opener at 5 pm IST. Today, Groups 1, 2, 5, and 6 have two matches each, while those in Group 3 have only one game. There are no matches for Group 4 on Day 2 of the BMPS Week 3.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 5 vs 6

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 vs 5

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 1 vs 3

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6

Day 1 results

Team Insane gained 52 points in their only two games on Day 1 and took first place in the weekly rankings. Entity Gaming secured 39 points, while Global Esports and TWM garnered 34 points each. Lucknow Giants obtained 29 points after a spectacular performance in the Miramar battle of BMPS Day 1.

Blind Esports faltered a bit in their initial two games, and they got 17 points yesterday. Gods Reign also struggled and scored only 12 points. Hydra officials gained only three points on Day 1 of the BMPS Week 3