BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With the conclusion of Day 3 of the BMPS Week 3, the squads in the first six groups have played five matches each. Team Insane presented incredible performances this week and came out victorious in four games. This star-studded squad, led by Aadi, has earned 138 points with the help of 53 eliminations and 25 bonus points. Blind Esports are second with 89 points, while Saumraj-led Entity Gaming have collected 81 points.

Reckoning and Lucknow Giants, too, played well in their five games and grabbed 76 points each. TWM Gaming made a strong comeback this week and scored 73 points. Growing Strong, Wind, and Autobotz have 69, 65, and 64 points, respectively. Global Esports saw an average week, as this lineup got only 53 points. Hydra Officials has 53 points, including 28 frags.

Day 3 overview of BMPS Week 3

Team Insane emerged as table toppers after Day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Big Brother Esports found their form in the day opener and acquired a brilliant 26-point Chicken Dinner. Team Mayhem secured 19 points, aided by nine kills. Team HG and High Voltage displayed some resistance to get 18 points.

Match 2 - Miramar

During the last few zones, Megastars displayed stunning gameplay and clinched 23 important points. Blind Esports, too, showcased a great performance and collected 23 points, including 11 kills. Growing Strong stole 20 points, while Big Brother was knocked out with six.

Big Brother scored 44 points in five games of BMPS Week 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

In the third game, Blind Esports set up a spectacular showing to notch up a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign mesmerized fans with their phenomenal performance, scoring 23 crucial points. Windgod and TWM got 20 and 18 points.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team Insane earned their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BMPS Week 3 with 27 points in this game. Lucknow Giants obtained 19 points with the help of seven finishes. Hydra Officials got only seven points, including five kills.

Overall standings of Groups 1 to 6 (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Erangel

Autobotz Esports bagged a mammoth 31-point Chicken Dinner in their last game of the BMPS League Stage. Team OST gained 21 points after playing impressively. Entity Gaming and RTG earned 13 and 12 points, respectively. Team EXC was the only squad that did not get any points in this battle.