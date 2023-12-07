BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 4: Groups, teams, map order, and more

A total of 48 Teams from Groups 7 to 12 will compete on Day 4 of the BMPS Week 3. These BGMI squads will take part in five matches this week from December 7 to 9. The first six groups have already played their five games, held from December 4 to 6. The ongoing third and final week of the League Stage is crucial for every participant.

The overall scoreboard of this BMPS League Stage will be determined by the cumulative points of three weeks. The best 16 clubs will ensure their position in the three-day Grand Finals, which is set to be conducted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Day 4 teams of BMPS 2023 Week 3

Here are the 48 teams seeded in Groups 7 to 12:

Group 7

7Shore DOD Esports Error Esports Enigma Gaming Gladiators Esports Team GWL Live Craft TMZ

Group 8

A2K Bloodrose GodLike NON Esports OR Esports ORB Esports Soul TWOB

Group 9

4AM FS Esports BR Titans Glitchx Reborn Team Great Gujarat Tigers RC Esports Silly Esports

Group 10

8BitCS Forest APE DE G1 Esports GH Esports Numen SE4L THW

Group 11

GENXFM HYPER INV Revenant TEN TITAN UP50 WSB Gaming

Group 12

4H 4TR Down Hill Marcos Gaming MV Psyche Team XSpark U4G

Day 4 map rotation

Teams from Groups 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be seen competing in two matches each on Day 4 of the Pro Series Week 3. On the other hand, Groups 7 and 8 will compete in only one game each. The fourth day will begin with a nail-biting battle between Groups 9 and 11 in the crowd-favorite Erangel map at 5 pm IST. Here is the map-wise schedule for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 9 vs 11

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 8 vs 9

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 7 vs 12

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 10 vs 11

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 10 vs 12

Arch rivals Team Soul and GodLike Esports have been placed in the same group for the BMPS Week 3, so fans are excited to see them battle it out. However, it should be noted that Soul was 13th in the overall standings (with 160 points) after their 10 matches and will have less pressure on them this week than Godlike, who was 37th with 121 points.

Revenant Esports (158) and Gladiators (148) were 14th and 19th, respectively. Both the experienced squads played brilliantly in the last two weeks. Team Xspark was 29th with 132 points and will aim to deliver consistent performances in their five upcoming matches to reach the BMPS 2023 Finale.