BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The teams in Groups 7 to 12 began their campaigns in the BMPS in Week 3 on December 7. Team DE dominated Day 4 of this week by securing 44 points from their two games. Team XSpark obtained second rank with 33 points. Hyper and Genxfm managed to collect 30 points each from two games. A2K took part in only one game today and grabbed 29 points.

Marcos Gaming scored 25 points and came seventh in the rankings, followed by Revenant Esports with 24 points. Forest APE had 21 points after winning the fifth game held in Erangel on Day 4. NON and Gladiators played one match each, and they both acquired 12 points.

Team Soul and GodLike saw a poor start to their week, scoring only five and three points, respectively. Titan couldn't gain any points in either of their two matches.

Day 4 overall standings of BMPS Week 3

Match 1 - Erangel

Hyper was phenomenal in the first game, claiming a 29-point Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tiger and Revenant got 17 points, while WSB Gaming grabbed 16. Team Great, TEN, and Titan were unable to earn any points in the day opener.

Match 2 - Miramar

A2K played brilliantly to win the second turn with 29 points, including 14 frags. Team ORB achieved 17 points with the help of five kills. Silly and NON gained 14 and 12 points, respectively, after showcasing some resistance. Crowd favorites Soul and GodLike Esports collected only five and three points, respectively, in this BMPS Day 4 game.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Marcos Gaming Zero emerged victorious in the third match with 24 points after displaying great teamwork. Enigma, XSpark, and TMZ got 13 points each. Gladiators Esports acquired 12 points, half of which came from eliminations.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team DE put on a mesmerizing show in the fourth match and took a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Gemxfm was also fantastic throughout this game and earned 27 points. TEN and Numen Gaming collected 17 and 12 points, respectively. 8BitCS got eight points, while Revenant added seven points to their tally.

Match 5 - Erangel

In the last zone, Forest APE defeated Team XSpark to clinch the fifth match with 20 important points. However, it was also a good game for XSpark, who obtained 20 points. Team DE got 19 points, including 11 frags. Numen Gaming accumulated five points in this BMPS Week 3 game.