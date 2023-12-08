BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 5: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Following the conclusion of Day 5 of the BMPS Week 3, Gujarat Tigers are in first place with 64 points after playing four games. Team XSpark, Genxfm, and WSB have captured the second, third, and fourth positions with 59, 57, and 54 points, respectively. Team DE (44) slipped to sixth place; however, the squad has three matches left to play tomorrow.

GodLike Esports has acquired 39 points at an average of 13 so far. However, the Jelly-led squad will need to be phenomenal in their remaining two games to get a spot in the PMGC Finals. Gladiators Esports and Team Soul are 17th and 18th with 32 and 31 points, respectively.

BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 5 overview

Group Red Week 3 standings after Day 5 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

7Shore displayed a masterclass performance in the first game and gained a 28-point Chicken Dinner. Their athlete, Goat, took out 13 enemies alone. Bloodrose picked up 17 important points, while Gladiators, NON, and OR added 13 points to their tallies each. GodLike and Soul collected 10 and six points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team U4G surprised everyone by clinching a 35-point Chicken Dinner. Their members — Aimgod, Captain, and Stark — took seven, five, and five kills, respectively. WSB Gaming got 16 points, including six frags. Team XSpark obtained 15 crucial points in this second battle of the BMPS Day 5.

Team Soul ranked 18th after their three games of Week 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

GodLike Esports presented a much-needed comeback by claiming a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their arch-rival, Soul, also played impressively and held 20 points. WSB and Genxfm acquired 19 and 15 points, respectively. RNT and OR got three and two points, respectively.

Bottom 16 teams of BMPS Week 3 after Day 5 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Gujarat Tigers pulled off an excellent 27-point victory in the fourth battle. Glitchx Reborn acquired 22 points with the help of 12 frags. TMZ and Error Esports snatched 18 and 11 points, respectively. Gladiators Esports claimed six points and only one kill.

Match 5 - Erangel

Psyche mesmerized fans with their commendable performance in the last game of the day and notched up a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Redemption Crew got 22 points, while Marcos Gaming stole 16. Gujarat Tigers and Team XSpark held 15 and 11 points in this Day 5 game of the BMPS Week 3.