BMPS 2025 Grand Finals Delhi Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals took place on July 4 in Delhi. 4Merical Esports had a good run on the opening day as the team won three out of their six matches. The squad scored 60 points, adorned with three Chicken Dinners and 29 eliminations. Their star player, BeardBababa, was the top individual performer of the day with 12 kills.

The three-day BMPS finale features 18 matches. The 16 finalists are contesting for a huge prize pool of ₹4 crore and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. The remaining 12 matches of the finale will take place on July 5 and 6.

Day 1 scoreboard of BMPS 2025 Grand Finals

4Merical Esports - 60 points 4TR Official - 49 points Gods Omen - 46 points Los Hermanos Esports - 45 points TMG X Aryan Esports - 41 points Gods Reign - 41 points Inferno Squad - 35 points Team Eggy - 34 points Genesis Esports - 33 points NoNx Esports - 32 points TWOB - 31 points 8Bit - 31 points K9 Esports - 27 points Team Forever - 23 points TEAM iNSANE - 13 points 2OP Official - 2 points

4TR, a rising squad, too, had a decent run on Day 1 as they captured second rank with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Omen, who performed well in the Semifinals Week 2, kept up their rhythm and earned third place with 46 points. The team didn’t win any matches but displayed aggressive gameplay on Friday.

LHS came fourth with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aryan ranked fifth with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign, led by Destro, was sixth with 41 points. The experienced squad made a good start to the BMPS Finals.

Inferno Esports and Team Eggy were seventh and eighth with 35 and 34 points, respectively. Genesis Esports bounced back in the last encounter of Day 2 and moved up to ninth place with 33 points, including 25 eliminations.

NONX and TWOB finished 10th and 11th with 32 and 31 points, respectively. 8Bit had a slow start to the BMPS Finals as the Saumraj-led lineup came 12th with 31 points. The BGIS 2025 champions struggled to secure position points on the opening day.

K9 Esports, an experienced team, had a below-average run on Day 1. The Omega-led lineup scored only 27 points and finished 13th with 27 points. Owais-led Team Forever was 14th with 23 points, including 20 eliminations. Team Insane faltered on Day 1 and ranked 15th with 13 points. 2OP Officials scored only two points in six matches and came in the last spot in the standings.

