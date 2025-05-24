BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 3: Teams, map order, and where to watch

By Gametube
Modified May 24, 2025 10:25 IST
Group E and F will play on Day 3 of BMPS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Group E and F will play on Day 3 of BMPS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will be played on May 24, 2025. Teams from Group E and F will play their first three matches of the stage. During the first two days of the stage, Groups A, B, C, and D participated in their three matches. In total, 96 teams were seeded into six groups for three matches.

These clubs will be reshuffled in groups after the completion of their first three games of the BMPS. The teams will play 12 matches in Round 1. Clubs placed between 1st and 8th will be selected for the Semifinals Week 1. The 9th to 16th ranked teams will be chosen for Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams will advance to Round 2.

Participating squads in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group A

  1. VXT X iQOO 8Bit
  2. Spiritless Esports
  3. New Version
  4. THMx
  5. iQOO Team Tamilas
  6. Jaguar Esports
  7. Gods Reign OnePlus
  8. Volcano
  9. INTx
  10. Autobotz
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. Genesis
  13. SD
  14. Rivalry
  15. MAF X ZEN
  16. 7Habbit

Group B

  1. Team Forever
  2. Shadow Blitz
  3. NONX
  4. Learn From Past
  5. M4x
  6. QE ACE Esports
  7. JUX Esports
  8. GlitchxReborn
  9. ESGxESN
  10. Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
  11. Fearless 4
  12. GGX
  13. 2OP Official
  14. DOD
  15. ARC
  16. 4Everx

Group C

  1. iQOO Orangutan
  2. Bot Army X 16s
  3. iQOOxTeam Soul
  4. iQOOxRevenant XSpark
  5. TWOB
  6. VST
  7. APE City
  8. 4Merical Esports
  9. SW
  10. ARC
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Akz
  13. Alibaba Raiders
  14. LHS
  15. UC Gaming
  16. GOx

Group D

  1. iQOOxReckoning
  2. FS Esports
  3. H4Kx
  4. Team Insane
  5. DSL
  6. 4Barriers
  7. WindGod
  8. K9 OnePlus
  9. Raka Esports
  10. 4TRx
  11. Universe7
  12. ACEx Esports
  13. TCWxEMZ
  14. Team Zero
  15. DGn
  16. TGL

Group E

  1. DG
  2. REAU
  3. PNxMedal
  4. Rising Inferno Esports
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. Troy
  7. Team Chenab Valley
  8. DC Esports
  9. MYTx
  10. NCxWW
  11. Money Makerz
  12. Bo7s
  13. Honey Bee
  14. Assam Tiger Esports
  15. True Rippers
  16. Team Aryan
Group F

  1. Genxfm Esports
  2. SOAxLEx
  3. TMM
  4. Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
  5. Rider Esports
  6. Eggy
  7. WGAE
  8. Welt
  9. Team Halo
  10. IocSGY
  11. Wyld Fangs
  12. ASRG
  13. MYTH
  14. Team GG
  15. Team Cosmic
  16. Aerobotz

Map order and where to watch

The first three games of Day 3 will feature Group E, while the next three matches will feature Group F. These encounters will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 3:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group E
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group E
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group F
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group F
Medal Esports recently signed the ex-roster of Phoenix Esports ahead of the event. Vasista Esports also announced their new BMPS squad. The team won the Skyesports Championship 2025 and is now set to start their BMPS campaign on Saturday.

True Rippers, led by Jelly, will play on Day 3. The team had an excellent run in the BGIS 2025. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, has played well in the past few tournaments. Wyld Fangs, Genxfm, Aerobotz, and Money Makers are also some of the top teams to watch out for on Day 3.

