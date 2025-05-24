BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 3: Teams, map order, and where to watch

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will be played on May 24, 2025. Teams from Group E and F will play their first three matches of the stage. During the first two days of the stage, Groups A, B, C, and D participated in their three matches. In total, 96 teams were seeded into six groups for three matches.

These clubs will be reshuffled in groups after the completion of their first three games of the BMPS. The teams will play 12 matches in Round 1. Clubs placed between 1st and 8th will be selected for the Semifinals Week 1. The 9th to 16th ranked teams will be chosen for Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams will advance to Round 2.

Participating squads in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group A

VXT X iQOO 8Bit Spiritless Esports New Version THMx iQOO Team Tamilas Jaguar Esports Gods Reign OnePlus Volcano INTx Autobotz Hyderabad Hydras Genesis SD Rivalry MAF X ZEN 7Habbit

Group B

Team Forever Shadow Blitz NONX Learn From Past M4x QE ACE Esports JUX Esports GlitchxReborn ESGxESN Hero Extreme GodLike Esports Fearless 4 GGX 2OP Official DOD ARC 4Everx

Group C

iQOO Orangutan Bot Army X 16s iQOOxTeam Soul iQOOxRevenant XSpark TWOB VST APE City 4Merical Esports SW ARC Raven Esports Akz Alibaba Raiders LHS UC Gaming GOx

Group D

iQOOxReckoning FS Esports H4Kx Team Insane DSL 4Barriers WindGod K9 OnePlus Raka Esports 4TRx Universe7 ACEx Esports TCWxEMZ Team Zero DGn TGL

Group E

DG REAU PNxMedal Rising Inferno Esports Vasista Esports Troy Team Chenab Valley DC Esports MYTx NCxWW Money Makerz Bo7s Honey Bee Assam Tiger Esports True Rippers Team Aryan

Group F

Genxfm Esports SOAxLEx TMM Cincinnati Kids OnePlus Rider Esports Eggy WGAE Welt Team Halo IocSGY Wyld Fangs ASRG MYTH Team GG Team Cosmic Aerobotz

Map order and where to watch

The first three games of Day 3 will feature Group E, while the next three matches will feature Group F. These encounters will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group E

Match 2 - Miramar - Group E

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F

Match 5 - Miramar - Group F

Match 6 - Erangel - Group F

Medal Esports recently signed the ex-roster of Phoenix Esports ahead of the event. Vasista Esports also announced their new BMPS squad. The team won the Skyesports Championship 2025 and is now set to start their BMPS campaign on Saturday.

True Rippers, led by Jelly, will play on Day 3. The team had an excellent run in the BGIS 2025. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, has played well in the past few tournaments. Wyld Fangs, Genxfm, Aerobotz, and Money Makers are also some of the top teams to watch out for on Day 3.

