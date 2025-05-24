BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 3: Teams, map order, and where to watch

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will be played on May 24, 2025. Teams from Group E and F will play their first three matches of the stage. During the first two days of the stage, Groups A, B, C, and D participated in their three matches. In total, 96 teams were seeded into six groups for three matches.
These clubs will be reshuffled in groups after the completion of their first three games of the BMPS. The teams will play 12 matches in Round 1. Clubs placed between 1st and 8th will be selected for the Semifinals Week 1. The 9th to 16th ranked teams will be chosen for Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams will advance to Round 2.
Participating squads in BMPS 2025 Round 1
Group A
- VXT X iQOO 8Bit
- Spiritless Esports
- New Version
- THMx
- iQOO Team Tamilas
- Jaguar Esports
- Gods Reign OnePlus
- Volcano
- INTx
- Autobotz
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Genesis
- SD
- Rivalry
- MAF X ZEN
- 7Habbit
Group B
- Team Forever
- Shadow Blitz
- NONX
- Learn From Past
- M4x
- QE ACE Esports
- JUX Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- ESGxESN
- Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
- Fearless 4
- GGX
- 2OP Official
- DOD
- ARC
- 4Everx
Group C
- iQOO Orangutan
- Bot Army X 16s
- iQOOxTeam Soul
- iQOOxRevenant XSpark
- TWOB
- VST
- APE City
- 4Merical Esports
- SW
- ARC
- Raven Esports
- Akz
- Alibaba Raiders
- LHS
- UC Gaming
- GOx
Group D
- iQOOxReckoning
- FS Esports
- H4Kx
- Team Insane
- DSL
- 4Barriers
- WindGod
- K9 OnePlus
- Raka Esports
- 4TRx
- Universe7
- ACEx Esports
- TCWxEMZ
- Team Zero
- DGn
- TGL
Group E
- DG
- REAU
- PNxMedal
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Troy
- Team Chenab Valley
- DC Esports
- MYTx
- NCxWW
- Money Makerz
- Bo7s
- Honey Bee
- Assam Tiger Esports
- True Rippers
- Team Aryan
Group F
- Genxfm Esports
- SOAxLEx
- TMM
- Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
- Rider Esports
- Eggy
- WGAE
- Welt
- Team Halo
- IocSGY
- Wyld Fangs
- ASRG
- MYTH
- Team GG
- Team Cosmic
- Aerobotz
Map order and where to watch
The first three games of Day 3 will feature Group E, while the next three matches will feature Group F. These encounters will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 pm IST.
Here is the map order for Day 3:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group E
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group E
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group F
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group F
Medal Esports recently signed the ex-roster of Phoenix Esports ahead of the event. Vasista Esports also announced their new BMPS squad. The team won the Skyesports Championship 2025 and is now set to start their BMPS campaign on Saturday.
True Rippers, led by Jelly, will play on Day 3. The team had an excellent run in the BGIS 2025. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, has played well in the past few tournaments. Wyld Fangs, Genxfm, Aerobotz, and Money Makers are also some of the top teams to watch out for on Day 3.