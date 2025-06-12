BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1: All 32 qualified teams and dates announced 

Semifinals Week 1 of BMPS 2025 will be played from June 14 to 17. The top eight teams from Round 1 and the top 24 teams from Round 3 will fight against each other in this stage. These 32 teams will be divided into four groups, each with eight teams. The four-day contest will be held in a round-robin format, and each team will play 12 matches.

The top eight teams from this stage will advance directly to the Grand Finals of BMPS 2025, while the bottom 24 teams will move on to Semifinals Week 2. Many top-tier clubs, like Soul, GodLike, 8Bit, and Orangutan, will be competing in Semifinals Week 1.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

From Round 1:

Orangutan Team Soul Hyderabad Hydras TWOB Learn From Past K9 Esports Wyld Fangs True Rippers

From Round 3:

iQ00 8Bit Hero Xtreme GodLike Genesis Esports 4merical Esports NONx Esports BO7S Eggy Jux Esports iNSANE Esports Rising Inferno Espor 2op Official Gods Omen Team Forever Do or Die OnePlus Gods Reign iQ00 Reckoning Team Aryan Team Shockwave Volcano Esports Troy Tamilan Esports Alibaba Raiders 4TR Official Mysterious 4 Los Hermanos Esports

Orangutan Gaming was the top performer in Round 1. The Aaru-led squad had a dominant run throughout the initial stage. Team Soul also played well and was second in the overall standings. The club recently added Goblin and LEGIT to the crew.

Hyderabad Hydras, TWOB, and Learn From Past surprised viewers with their excellent performances in Round 1. K9 Esports, led by Omega, seems to have bounced back after its poor run in BGIS 2025 and was able to perform well in the initial stage of BMPS 2025. Sensei-led Wyld Fangs and Jelly-led True Rippers also had fantastic runs in Round 1.

In Round 3, Team 8Bit played brilliantly and topped the overall rankings, followed by GodLike and Genesis in the second and third spots, respectively.

4Merical and NONX improved their play and finished in the top five on the BMPS 2025 Round 3 leaderboard. Team Insane and Team Forever had average runs in this round. Gods Reign and Reckoning faltered in their few games but still managed to secure spots in Semifinals Week 1.

Team Aryan had a poor run in its initial encounters of Round 3 but bounced back in its last few games. Mysterious 4 and LHS somehow made it to the top 24 of the overall standings and qualified for BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1. Meanwhile, some popular clubs, like Vasista, Cincinnati Kids, Medal, and Team Tamilas, failed to clear Round 3.

