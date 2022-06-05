BMPS League Day 11: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With four matches left for each team in the BMPS Season 1 League, the forecast of the top 16 finalists is cloudy at best, as there is a difference of only 36 points between the 14th and 21st ranked teams.

OR Esports has taken 533 points and 257 kills so far in the event. However, the team faltered in the last two days, but due to a high points gap from the second-ranked team, they are still at the top of the overall standings.

Team XO (465) reclaimed its second position from Team Soul (464) after securing a chicken dinner in the last match of the day. The team has grabbed eight chicken dinners and 208 finishes in 44 matches, while Soul has secured five chicken dinners and 249 kills.

Nigma Galaxy (409) is 55 points behind Team Soul and eight points ahead of the fifth-ranked team, Global Esports. The side will need to be consistent on the final day of the league.

Hyderabad Hydras and Hydra are in sixth and seventh place with 374 and 370 points, respectively, followed by Enigma Gaming. Blind and Team INS came in 14th and 15th place with 294 and 287 points.

Now, each team has taken at least one Chicken Dinner in the league stage. OR Esports has nine chicken dinners, followed by Team XO (8), Team Soul (5), and Hyderabad Hydras (5).

BMPS Season 1 League Day 11: Overview

Top eight teams ranking after BMPS League Day 11 (Image via BGMI)

Marcos Gaming won the first match played between Group B and Group C in Erangel with nine kills. Team Kinetic and R Esports were in second and third place with three and nine finishes, while OR Esports and Soul scored 11 and 10 points.

GOG Esports clinched their first chicken dinner in the 62nd match of the BMPS League with eight eliminations. Team INS and Enigma placed second and third with five kills each. Team Soul went on to play aggressively as they claimed ten finishes.

Team INS placed 15th after BMPS League Day 11 (Image via BGMI)

Switching to the Sanhok map, Enigma came out the winner with six finishes. Autobotz and INS managed to keep their second and third places with five and two kills.

GOG took their first chicken dinner on BMPS Day 11 (Image via BGMI)

With 13 eliminations, Global Esports took control in the fourth match of the day. Nigma Galaxy came second with five kills, followed by Marcos Gaming. OR Esports and Enigma were eliminated with two and one points, respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras and Team XO won the fifth and sixth matches with 12 and 7 kills. XO's Fierce was the MVP in the fifth match, while RE's Kanary bagged the MVP award in the sixth match.

