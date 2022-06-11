BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 3: BGMI teams, schedule, Day 2 overview, when and where to watch

The Grand Finals of the BMPS Season 1 is in full swing, with the top 16 teams competing for the trophy and a massive prize pool. Omega-led Team Soul has created a 33-point gap over second-placed Global Esports. Both sides have taken three Chicken Dinners in 12 matches.

Day 3 will be vital for all teams as 18 out of 24 matches will end today. The bottom teams have one last chance to move up to the leaderboard.

BMPS Finals Day 3 schedule

Match 1: Miramar - 4.08 pm

Match 2: Erangel - 4.55 pm

Match 3: Vikendi - 5.42 pm

Match 4: Erangel - 6.29 pm

Match 5: Miramar - 7.17 pm

Match 6: Erangel - 8.03 pm

BMPS Finals teams

OR Esports Team Soul Team XO Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras 7SEA Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming R Esports FS Esports Big Brother Esports Autobotz Team INS EsportswalaxWSF Team Kinetic

Global Esports on Friday claimed two Chicken Dinners, winning the first and fifth matches with 12 and 7 eliminations, respectively. The team jumped two places to occupy the second spot in the overall standings.

Big Brother Esports took their first Chicken Dinner in the eighth match of the finals. The side is in ninth place with 89 points and 37 finishes.

Team Soul performed consistently on both days, collecting 81 and 80 points on Days 1 and 2, respectively. They won the third match on Day 2 with eight kills. The side will hope to create a big gap with the second-placed team today, which will help them play with less pressure on the final day.

After securing two Chicken Dinners, Enigma Gaming occupied third place with 119 points, with 59 coming from eliminations. The side won the fourth match on Day 2 with four frags, an unexpected Chicken Dinner.

Autobotz has once again impressed everyone with their performances as the side finished in sixth place with 101 points. They grabbed the 12th match with 12 eliminations.

BMPS Finals Day 2 match winners

Match 1: Erangel - Global Esports

Match 2: Miramar - Big Brother

Match 3: Sanhok - Soul

Match 4: Vikendi - Enigma Gaming

Match 5: Miramar - Global Esports

Match 6: Erangel - Autobotz

WSF, Team Kinetic, and R Esports have put in horrible performances so far in the finals and are currently in the bottom spots.

