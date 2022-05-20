×
BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 2: BGMI teams, schedule, Day 1 overview, and when and where to watch

BMPS League Stage Day 2 starts at 5:00 PM IST (Image via BGMI)
Modified May 20, 2022 09:35 AM IST
News

The second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 League will kick off in a few hours. The three-week-long league stages will see the top 24 teams in the country competing in 72 matches for the 16 final spots. Each team will play four matches a day.

The league stage matches are only held from Thursday to Sunday of each week till 5 June, while the finals are scheduled from June 9 to 12.

BMPS League Stage Day 2 schedule

The day will start with a match on Erangel between groups B and C, followed by a Miramar match between A and C. The order of maps remains the same as Day 1. However, the groups playing the matches have changed.

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs B - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

BMPS S1 League Stage teams:

Group A

  1. Global Esports
  2. Enigma Gaming
  3. Team INS
  4. GOG Esports
  5. Hydra Esports
  6. Autobotz
  7. Retribution RTR
  8. WSF Esports

Group B

  1. OR Esports
  2. Initiative Academy
  3. Big Brother Esports
  4. Blind Esports
  5. Nigma Galaxy
  6. Marcos Gaming
  7. Walkouts
  8. ACBC

Group C

  1. Team Soul
  2. R Esports
  3. FS Esports
  4. 7 Sea Esports
  5. Hyderabad Hydras
  6. Kinetic
  7. Team XO
  8. UP50

Day 1 overview

The first day belonged to Team Soul and Autobotz Esports as both teams won two chicken dinners. Team Soul didn't disappoint their fans and accumulated 96 points with 48 kills while Autobotz accumulated 67 points. Hyderabad Hydras secured third place without a chicken while another underdog, FS Esports, claimed the fourth place. The first day was not so good for Team XO as they could only gather 22 points.

BMPS Day 1 match winners

  • Match 1: Erangel - Autobotz
  • Match 2: Miramar - FS Esports
  • Match 3: Sanhok - Team SOUL
  • Match 4: Erangel - Retribution RTR
  • Match 5: Miramar - Autobotz
  • Match 6: Erangel -Team SOUL

The first day has shown fans that it will be a tough battle for both underdogs and seasoned teams. With each team giving its all, it will interesting to see who comes out on top. Fans are excited to see what Day 2 has to offer.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube and Loco channel will go live at 5:00 PM IST with matches streamed in Hindi and English languages.

Edited by Mayank Shete
Article image

