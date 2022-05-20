BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With the conclusion of the BMPS League Day 2, Team Soul remained in top place after an average performance in their last four matches. OR Esports (98) and Team XO (88) got off to a great start today as they placed in second and third place, respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras, led by Aceblack, dropped a place to finish fourth with 86 points, followed by Big Brother Esports. Autobotz accumulated only 14 points today, due to which they fell to sixth place.

After clinching a 20-kill win in their last match of the day, Global Esports finished seventh with 79 points. Nigma Galaxy and Blind Esports are in 11th and 12th place with 68 and 63 points respectively. 7SEA, who had a horrible day 1, managed to enter the second page of the overall standings.

BMPS Season 1 League Stage day 2 highlights

Team XO made a comeback on day 2 as they claimed two back-to-back chicken dinners with 12 and 11 finishes. Their IGL, Sensei, was the MVP in the first match while Snax bagged the MVP award in the second match. R Esports also had good performances in both matches as they collected a total of 35 points.

Big Brother Esports grabbed the third match with 14 finishes. OR Esports and Autobotz came in second and third place, while Enigma, Nigma and Global finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

It was a thriller match for fans as OR Esports were looking energetic and clinched a huge 21-kill chicken dinner. Walkouts and Initiative finished in second and third place with 18 points each. Global and Blind Esports were in seventh and eighth place with 5 points each. OR Aditya was the MVP with eight eliminations. Four out of the top five players were from OR Esports.

Nigma Galaxy grabbed 11th place after BMPS League day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Hyderabad Hydras put up an aggressive gameplay, taking control in the fifth match with 14 eliminations. ACBC was 4-player strong in the last circle but they got caught during rotation towards the safe zone, securing second place with eight finishes.

Nigma Galaxy came third with five frags, while Team XO placed seventh with six finishes. Team Soul were eliminated earlier with a single point. Carry took 5 eliminations, followed by his teammates Maxxy and Striker.

Hydra Official finished 21st after BMPS League day 2 Image via BGMI)

With Securing 20 finishes, Global Esports emerged victorious in the last game of the day played between Group A and Group C on the Erangel map. Team INS and Enigma garnered 15 points each, while 7 SEA managed to secure 14 points.

Edited by Saman