BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 3: BGMI teams, schedule, Day 2 overview, and when & where to watch

The third day of the first week of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 league stages are scheduled for today. As the 24 qualified teams battle it out over six (four each) matches, they will take one step closer to the grand finals.

Each side will compete in 48 matches over three weeks of the league stages, at the end of which only 16 teams will move to the finals. The BMPS League will run until June 5.

BMPS S1 League Stage Day 3 schedule

Match 1: Group A vs C - Erangel @ 5:12 pm

Match 2: Group A vs B - Miramar @ 5:53 pm

Match 3: Group B vs C - Sanhok @ 6:41 pm

Match 4: Group B vs C - Erangel @ 7:33 pm

Match 5: Group A vs C - Miramar @ 8:22 pm

Match 6: Group A vs B - Erangel @ 9:03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7 Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

Team Soul didn't have a great day but maintained their pole spot with 123 points. OR Esports accumulated 59 points in four matches which took them to the second spot, while it was Team XO who showed consistent gameplay with the help of two Chicken Dinners to claim third place.

Global Esports made a comeback to climb 14 places to the seventh spot, while underdog team Autobotz slipped four places to sixth.

BMPS Day 2 match winners

Match 1: Erangel - Team XO

Match 2: Miramar - Team XO

Match 3: Sanhok - Big Brother Esports

Match 4: Erangel - OR Esports

Match 5: Miramar - Hyderabad Hydras

Match 6: Erangel - Global Esports

Hyderabad Hydras claimed their first Chicken Dinner and are in fourth place with 86 points, while Big Brother Esports had an exemplary day to finish within the top five. Hydra Official has had poor runs in the league stage as they placed 21st on the overall standings.

Day 2 was a comeback day for experienced teams, while it was a little underwhelming for underdogs. However, Day 3 should again result in close contests, and fans can look forward to another great show.

They can catch the Day 3 action live on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India channel at 5.00 pm IST.

