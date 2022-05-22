BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 4: BGMI teams, map order, schedule, Day 3 overview, when and where to watch 

The league stage of BMPS Season 1 is getting more exciting as there are only four matches left in Week 1. Today, the top two teams will fight for the first position.

Team Soul (193) is currently in first place with 12 points ahead of the second-ranked team OR Esports (181) after Day 3. Both teams have three chicken dinners each.

Hyderabad Hydras, on the other hand, will fight to narrow the gap between first and third place as they have accumulated 124 points in their 12 matches. Day 4 will follow the same schedule as League Stage Day 1.

Schedule for BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 4

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

BMPS S1 League Stage teams

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

Overview of BMPS League Day 3

Team Soul and OR Esports maintained their first and second positions on the third day with steady performances, while Hyderabad Hydras jumped up to occupy third place. Underdog teams Big Brother and FS Esports have taken fourth and fifth place respectively after 12 matches.

With 105 points, Enigma Gaming secured sixth place, followed by Global Esports. Team XO did not have a good day as they faltered and dropped nine places to the 12th position.

Hydra Official had an excellent day as they scored nearly twice as much as they did in the previous two days. Esportswala and UP50 did not get off to a great start as both teams are in 23rd and 24th place.

The League Stage will continue until 5 May, with the top 16 teams reaching the Grand Finals. A total of 48 matches will be played by these 24 teams in the league stage.

All matches get livestreamed on the YouTube and Loco channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 5 PM IST on match days.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan