BMPS Season 1 League Stage Week 3 Day 3: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, and where to watch

Day 11 of the BMPS League Stage starts today, with the top 24 teams competing in four out of their remaining eight matches.

The top nine sides seem to be in the safe zone as they are 70 points ahead of the 16th placed team. Teams ranked 9th to 16th will look to consolidate their position as the bottom teams can snatch their positions at any time.

The league stage is getting increasingly exciting as the remaining matches are getting fewer. Today's games include three on Erangel, two on Miramar, and one on Sanhok.

BMPS League Stage Day 11 map order and schedule

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 4.40 pm

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar - 5.32 pm

Match 3 - Group A vs B - Sanhok - 6.41 pm

Match 4 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 7.22 pm

Match 5 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 8.14 pm

Match 6 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 9.03 pm

Story continues below ad

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS League Stage Day 10 overview

It was a great day for underdog team ACBC as the side secured two Chicken Dinners and moved up to 14th place. They have 272 points from 40 matches but remain in danger of being eliminated as they are just 21 points ahead of the 17th-placed side.

Story continues below ad

Hyderabad Hydras secured their fourth Chicken Dinner yesterday and is currently in eighth place with 331 points. Team Retribution won the Vikendi match but is still on the third page of the overall standings.

On Friday, 7SEA put up a dominating performance in the fourth match, clinching a massive 21-kill Chicken Dinner. The side occupies seventh place with 336 points with the help of 187 kills.

Blind Esports notched a 10-kill win in the fifth match of the day, their first Chicken Dinner. With 264 points and 147 kills, the squad placed 15th in the overall rankings.

OR Esports might play fearlessly as they are 81 points ahead of the second-ranked side, Soul, and 84 points ahead of the third-placed Team XO. With only eight matches left in the league, it will be difficult for both teams to snatch first place from OR.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far