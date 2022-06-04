BGMI BMPS Season 1 League Day 10: Overall standings, overview and more

Today, OR Esports became the first team to cross the 500-point mark in 40 matches in the BMPS League overall standings. The side collected 505 points with the help of 246 eliminations and nine chicken dinners at the end of Day 10.

They were followed by Team Soul with 424 points, including 222 kills and five chicken dinners. After another average performance, Team XO finished in third place with 421 points. It will be tough for any team to steal the top spot from OR Esports with only eight matches left in the league stage.

With 383 points, Nigma Galaxy secured fourth place thanks to 182 kills and four chicken dinners. Hydra Official finished fifth with 358 points, followed by Global Esports.

There has been no change in the rankings of the top six teams after today's matches. Meanwhile, 7SEA had an mesmerising performance as the side jumped three places to reach seventh after amassing 57 points in their last four matches.

Enigma Gaming slipped two places to ninth as they collected only 20 points on Friday. ACBC entered the top 16 spots after a fantastic performance, accumulating 272 points in 40 matches. Team INS dropped to the third page of the overall standings.

BMPS League Day 10 match overview

7SEA grabbed seventh place after BMPS Day 10 (Image via BGMI)

As the first match circle shrunk around Pochinki's Church, ACBC clinched an eight-kill chicken dinner after defeating Autobotz and Marcos Gaming in their final fights. Initiative Academy and Retribution RTR collected 15 points each, while Marcos Gaming grabbed 13. Nigma Galaxy and Hydra were eliminated without scoring a single point.

Hyderabad Hydras came out victorious in the second match with 11 points thanks to Manty's four finishes. Nigma Galaxy and R Esports came in second and third place with five and six kills respectively.

R Esports collected 300 points in 40 matches (Image via BGMI)

In Vikendi, Retribution RTR beat Team XO in the 3v4 final fight to clinch the win. Global and Soul finished in second and third place with eight and seven frags, respectively.

7SEA had a huge 21-kill chicken dinner in the fourth match played between Group A and Group C in Erangel. Retribution collected 14 points while FS, Enigma and XO accrued 11 points each.

Team INS dropped to 19th place in the BMPS League (Image via BGMI)

Blind Esports secured a much-needed win in the fifth match with 10 eliminations after beating WSF and GOG in the final zone.

ACBC clinched their second win in their last match, which helped them get to 14th position in the overall standings. Team 7SEA and Kinetic secured 18 points each in their clash.

