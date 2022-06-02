BMPS Season 1 League Week 3 Day 1: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, and where to watch 

The final week of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 League begins today, with 24 teams competing over the course of four days. There will be six matches on the first day of the week, with each team playing four matches. From 4.40 pm IST onwards, fans can watch the matches on Battlegrounds Mobile India Official YouTube along with Loco.

Day 1 will start with a match between Group A and C on Erangel. The second will be played between Group A and B on Miramar, followed by Group B and C on Sanhok.

BMPS League Week 3 Day 1 schedule

Match 1: Group A vs C- Erangel - 4.40 pm

Match 2: Group A vs B - Miramar - 5.32 pm

Match 3: Group B vs C - Sanhok - 6.24 pm

Match 4: Group B vs C - Erangel - 7.22 pm

Match 5: Group A vs C - Miramar - 8.14 pm

Match 6: Group A vs B - Erangel - 9.03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR Esportswala x WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS S1 League Week 2 overview

OR Esports defeated the fan-favorite Team Soul to take the top position and became the first team to cross the 400-points and 200 finishes mark. The team scored a whopping 464 points with the help of nine chicken diners and 222 kills.

Team XO, which began the second week in 17th place, climbed 15 places to finish in second place with 164 kills and 350 points. This performance showed what the team is capable of. Team Soul only managed to score 126 points in Week 2, which dropped them to third place with 350 points.

The top 14 of the 16 positions are occupied by seasoned teams (they were directly invited to BMOC Round 4), which shows how experienced teams are dominating the league.

This will be the bottom teams' last chance to shine, as only 16 teams from the league will advance to the Grand Final, which will take place from June 9 to June 12, 2022. As the overall table changes rapidly, it is also necessary for the teams in the top 16 to keep up their performance to stay on top.

