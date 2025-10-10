BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Oct 10, 2025 14:38 GMT
Orangutan ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Orangutan ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals was played on October 10. Orangutan was phenomenal on the opening day, coming out on top with 70 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Soul also performed well, earning the second position with 66 points and one Chicken Dinner. True Rippers and Nebula Esports scored 44 points each.

K9, Mysterious4, and 8Bit achieved 37, 35, and 33 points, respectively, on the first day of the BMSD Finals. Victores Sumus and GodLike accumulated 31 points each, while Cincinnati and Gods Reign collected 30 points. FS and White Walkers garnered 29 points each. Team Aryan was 15th with 26 points, while Vasista was 16th with 14 points, including 11 eliminations.

Day 1 overall points table of BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

  1. Orangutan - 70 points
  2. Team Soul - 66 points
  3. True Rippers - 44 points
  4. Nebula Esports - 44 points
  6. K9 Esports - 37 points
  7. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 35 points
  8. 8Bit - 33 points
  9. Victores Sumus - 31 points
  10. GodLike Esports - 31 points
  11. Cincinnati Kids - 30 points
  12. Gods Reign - 30 points
  13. FS Esports - 29 points
  14. White Walkers - 29 points
  15. Madkings Esports - 28 points
  16. Team Aryan - 26 points
  17. Vasista Esports - 13 points

Match 1 - Rondo

K9 Esports notched up a brilliant 23-point victory in the opening game of the BMSD finale. Nebula also made a fantastic start as the side grabbed 18 points. Cincinnati Kids acquired 12 important points. 8Bit and True Rippers earned eight points each.

Match 2 - Erangel

Orangutan looked impressive in the second encounter and clinched a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul and True Rippers managed 15 and 10 points, respectively. Gods Reign, 8Bit, and Nebula secured seven points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Orangutan kept up its phenomenal run and won the third game as well, adding 20 points to its tally. GodLike grabbed 14 points, including eight eliminations. White Walkers earned 10 points, while K9 and FS achieved seven points each.

Match 4 - Erangel

True Rippers displayed amazing performances in the fifth round and conquered a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Team Aryan secured 12 points. Madkings garnered eight points. Victores Sumus, Nebula, and Soul took seven points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Soul registered their first win of the BMSD Finals with 19 points. Victores Sumus and Orangutan accumulated 17 and 14 points, respectively. Gods Reign and 8Bit added eight and seven points to their respective names.

Match 6 - Miramar

Mysterious4 won the sixth match with 23 points. Team Soul also played well and acquired 13 important points. FS and GodLike garnered 11 and eight points, respectively. 8Bit secured seven points.

