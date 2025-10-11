BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals took place on October 11. Orangutan kept up their consistent performances on Saturday and remained in the first position with 120 points and three Chicken Dinners. K9 Esports improved their play on Day 2 and jumped to second place with 101 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Souo slipped to third with 90 points.True Rippers and Gods Reign accumulated 86 points each. FS Esports jumped to sixth place with 83 points. Godlike ranked seventh with 74 points, including 48 eliminations. Nebula and Mysterious4 secured 67 and 66 points respectively.Victores Sumus and 8Bit accumulated 55 points each in 12 matches of the BMSD Grand Finals. Team Aryan held 15th spot with 51 points. Vasista Esports remained in the bottom with 44 points. The remaining six matches of the Showdown will take place on October 12.Day 2 overview of BMSD 2025 Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 7 - RondoGods Reign registered a massive 25-point victory in the first encounter of Day 2. Orangutan and True Rippers played impressively, collecting 19 and 13 points, respectively. Nebula Esports gained nine points, while K9 and Madkings earned eight points each.Match 8 - ErangelTrue Rippers claimed a 16-point Chicken Dinner. FS and Cincinnati Kids scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Victores Sumus and Team Aryan collected eight points each.Match 9 - ErangelK9 Esports displayed excellent performances in the ninth game and achieved a crucial 22-point Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign took 13 points, including seven kills. GodLike and 8Bit secured 10 points each. FS and Vasista grabbed seven and six points, respectively.Match 10 - ErangelGods Reign emerged victorious with 15 points. Team GodLike, too, played well and added 17 important points to their name. Orangutan claimed 13 points, including 12 eliminations. Soul and 8Bit grabbed nine and seven points, respectively.Top five players of BMSD 2025 after Day 2 of Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)Match 11 - MiramarK9 Esports acquired their third Chicken Dinner of the BMSD Finals with 16 points. FS Esports showed magnificent performances and earned 22 points, including 16 kills, while Marking took 10 points. Nebula, GodLike, Mysterious, and Aryan took five points each.Match 12 - MiramarOrangutan clinched a 17-point Chicken Dinner. K9 Esports, Cincinnati, and Vasista scored 12 points each. Mysterious4 grabbed 10 points, which came from eliminations. Team Aryan and Nebula collected six points each.