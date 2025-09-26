BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 1: Groups, teams, map order, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals takes place on September 26. The top 12 teams from the Lower Bracket and the bottom 12 from the Upper Bracket will face off in this stage. These teams have been divided into three groups, with each set to play 16 matches over the course of four days.

The top 12 teams from the Quarter Finals will advance to the Semifinals, while those ranked 13th to 24th will be eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals

Here are the teams participating in the BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals:

Group A

Victores Sumus EVOX ESPORTS MEDAL ESPORTS 4TR Official Autobotz Esports Vasista Esports iQOO Revenant Xspark Troy Tamilan eSports

Group B

NoNx Esports Gods Omen META NINZA ¡QOO RECKONING ESPORTS Mysterious 4 Esports Blitz Esports Phoenix Esports Madkings

Group C

OnePlus Gods Reign Hero Xtreme Godlike BotArmyEsports Marcos Gaming Nebula Esports SINEWY ESPORTS WHITE WALKERS

Autobotz Esports delivered phenomenal performances in the Lower Bracket of BMSD 2025 and topped the leaderboard. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, continued its impressive run and secured a spot in the Quarter Finals. Mysterious 4, Sinewy Esports, Revenant XSpark, Phoenix, and Wyld Fangs also performed well in this stage.

Victores Sumus, led by Owais, had a dismal run in the Upper Bracket of BMSD 2025, finishing 13th. Gods Reign, led by Destro, placed 15th despite winning three of 16 matches. Fan-favorite GodLike also struggled during this stage. These teams will be looking to make strong comebacks in the Quarter Finals.

Map order and how to watch

On Day 1, Group B will play all six scheduled matches, while Groups A and C will participate in three each.

Here is the map order for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups B and C

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups B and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups B and C

Fans can catch all the action live only on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel, starting at 2:45 pm IST.

