BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 3: Overall rankings and highlights

Autobotz Esports jumped to first spot in the overall standings after Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals. The team played amazingly on Sunday and posted 103 points on the board after 12 games. Phoenix Esports slipped to second with 95 points, including 68 eliminations. Victores Sumus was third with 88 points.Meta Ninza came fourth with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners. GodLike Esports jumped to fifth position with 81 points despite not winning a single match in the initial three days. The team has shown their improved performances in the Quarter Finals, as they had struggled in the Upper Bracket stage of the event.The BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals feature 24 teams, each of which played 12 matches in the first three days of the stage. They will participate in their remaining four games of the Quarter Finals on September 29, 2025. After the conclusion of 16 matches, the top 12 teams will seize their spots in the semifinals.Overall standings after Day 3 of BMSD Quarter Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAutobotz Esports - 103 pointsPhoenix Esports - 95 pointsVictores Sumus - 88 pointsMeta Ninza - 86 pointsGodLike Esports - 81 pointsNebula Esports - 80 pointsRevenant XSpark - 80 pointsMadkings Esports - 79 pointsVasista Esports - 79 pointsSinewy Esports - 78 pointsWyld Fangs - 75 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 72 points4TR Official - 69 pointsGods Reign - 67 pointsWhite Walkers - 66 pointsMedal Esports - 61 pointsTroy Tamilans - 60 pointsBot Army - 58 pointsBlitz Esports - 56 pointsNoNx Esports - 50 pointsMarcos Gaming - 41 pointsReckoning Esports - 41 pointsGods Omen - 36 pointsEvoX Esports - 32 pointsNebula and Revenant Esports accumulated 80 points each. Both lineups showcased impressive performances so far in the BMSD 2025. Vasista Esports stood eighth with 79 points, including 48 eliminations.Madkings acquired the ninth rank with 79 points. Sinewy Esports bounced back after their poor run in the initial two days. The Moksh-led squad ranked 10th with 78 points and one Chicken Dinner.Wyld Fangs also performed well on Day 3 of the BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals. The Manya-led lineup grabbed 11th place with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign scored 67 points, while Medal Esports occupied 16th place with 61 points.Marcos Gaming and Reckoning Esports garnered 41 points each in their 12 matches. Gods Omen was 23rd with 36 points. Evox Esports came in the last spot with only 32 points, including 25 eliminations.