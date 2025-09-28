BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 3: Overall rankings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 28, 2025 16:12 GMT
Autobotz Esports ranks first after 12 matches of BMSD Quarter Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Autobotz Esports ranks first after 12 matches of BMSD Quarter Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Autobotz Esports jumped to first spot in the overall standings after Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals. The team played amazingly on Sunday and posted 103 points on the board after 12 games. Phoenix Esports slipped to second with 95 points, including 68 eliminations. Victores Sumus was third with 88 points.

Ad

Meta Ninza came fourth with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners. GodLike Esports jumped to fifth position with 81 points despite not winning a single match in the initial three days. The team has shown their improved performances in the Quarter Finals, as they had struggled in the Upper Bracket stage of the event.

The BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals feature 24 teams, each of which played 12 matches in the first three days of the stage. They will participate in their remaining four games of the Quarter Finals on September 29, 2025. After the conclusion of 16 matches, the top 12 teams will seize their spots in the semifinals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings after Day 3 of BMSD Quarter Finals

Ad
  1. Autobotz Esports - 103 points
  2. Phoenix Esports - 95 points
  3. Victores Sumus - 88 points
  4. Meta Ninza - 86 points
  5. GodLike Esports - 81 points
  6. Nebula Esports - 80 points
  7. Revenant XSpark - 80 points
  8. Madkings Esports - 79 points
  9. Vasista Esports - 79 points
  10. Sinewy Esports - 78 points
  11. Wyld Fangs - 75 points
  12. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 72 points
  13. 4TR Official - 69 points
  14. Gods Reign - 67 points
  15. White Walkers - 66 points
  16. Medal Esports - 61 points
  17. Troy Tamilans - 60 points
  18. Bot Army - 58 points
  19. Blitz Esports - 56 points
  20. NoNx Esports - 50 points
  21. Marcos Gaming - 41 points
  22. Reckoning Esports - 41 points
  23. Gods Omen - 36 points
  24. EvoX Esports - 32 points
Ad

Nebula and Revenant Esports accumulated 80 points each. Both lineups showcased impressive performances so far in the BMSD 2025. Vasista Esports stood eighth with 79 points, including 48 eliminations.

Madkings acquired the ninth rank with 79 points. Sinewy Esports bounced back after their poor run in the initial two days. The Moksh-led squad ranked 10th with 78 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Wyld Fangs also performed well on Day 3 of the BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals. The Manya-led lineup grabbed 11th place with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign scored 67 points, while Medal Esports occupied 16th place with 61 points.

Marcos Gaming and Reckoning Esports garnered 41 points each in their 12 matches. Gods Omen was 23rd with 36 points. Evox Esports came in the last spot with only 32 points, including 25 eliminations.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications