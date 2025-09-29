BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 4: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

The fourth and final day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals is all set to be played on September 29. Each of the 24 participating teams will play their remaining four games of the stage. They participated in their initial 12 games in the previous three days. Autobotz Esports secured the first place in the overall rankings after Day 3, and Phoenix and Victores Sumus are in the top three.

The Quarter Finals of the BMSD 2025 features 12 spots for the Semifinals. The top 12 teams of the Lower Bracket and the bottom 12 teams of the Upper Bracket are fighting in the stage. The top 12 teams of the Upper Bracket have already seized their spots in the Semifinals.

BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals groups

Here are the 24 participants of the BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals:

Group A

Victores Sumus EVOX ESPORTS MEDAL ESPORTS 4TR Official Autobotz Esports Vasista Esports iQOO Revenant Xspark Troy Tamilan eSports

Group B

NoNx Esports Gods Omen META NINZA ¡QOO RECKONING ESPORTS Mysterious4 Esports Blitz Esports Phoenix Esports Madkings

Group C

OnePlus Gods Reign Hero Xtreme Godlike BotArmyEsports Marcos Gaming Nebula Esports SINEWY ESPORTS WHITE WALKERS Wyld Fangs

BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 4: Schedule and how to watch

Groups A and B will contest in the first two games of Day 4, while Groups B and C will play in the third and fourth matches. Groups A and C will fight in the last two encounters of the BMSD Quarter Finals. The final day of the stage will be broadcasted live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B - 3:25 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B - 4:05 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 4:45 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 5:35 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:15 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C - 6:55 pm

Overall standings after BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 3

Autobotz accumulated 103 points and two Chicken Dinners in its 12 matches. The team played well on Day 3 and captured the prime spot in the overall standings. Phoenix Esports ranks second with 95 points and one Chicken Dinner. Victores Sumus has claimed the third rank with 88 points.

Overall rankings after Day 3 of Quarter Finals (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

Meta Ninza and GodLike Esports are fourth and fifth with 86 and 81 points, respectively. Nebula and Revenant XSpark have scored 80 points each. Vasista and Makings have grabbed 79 points each.

Gods Reign hold the 14th spot on the table with 67 points and two Chicken Dinners after Day 3 of the BMSD Quarter Finals. Gods Omen and Evox are in the last two spots with 36 and 32 points, respectively.

