BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights

K9 Esports came out on top in the overall standings after Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals, scoring 48 points in their six games. Team GodLike played impressively on the opening day, coming in second with 45 points after their three matches. Genesis Esports and White Walkers claimed third and fourth ranks with 45 and 43 points, respectively.Autobotz Esports finished fifth with 40 points, while Blitz was sixth with 33 points. Madkings and Victores Sumus earned 32 and 26 points, respectively. Gods Reign came ninth with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan, True Rippers, and Vasista garnered 19 points each. Team Soul was 16th with 17 points. Cincinnati Kids was 24th with only three points.Day 1 overview of BMSD 2025 SemifinalsDay 1 overall points table of Semifinals(Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and BGodLike Esports had a brilliant start to the BMSD Semifinals, as the team clinched a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the first game. True Rippers and White Walkers grabbed 11 and 10 points, while Phoenix, Autobotz, and Soul earned nine, eight, and six points, respectively.Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and BBlitz Esports claimed a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Madkings played well and accumulated 13 points. Victores Sumus and GodLike garnered 12 points each. Autobotz secured 10 important points.Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and BK9 Esports emerged victorious with 17 points in the third battle of the BMSD Semifinals. GodLike maintained their consistency and achieved 13 points. Blitz also did well and took 11 points. Genesis and Soul scored nine points each. 8Bit and True Rippers earned eight points. Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and CWhite Walkers won the fourth game with 21 points. Markings and Los Hermanos gained 11 points each. Orangutan, Team Aryan, Autobotz, and FS managed to collect six points.Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and CGods Reign registered their first win of the BMSD Semifinals with 21 points. Mysterious4, K9, and Orangutan earned 16, 14, and 12 points, while Vasista Esporta plundered 10 points. Victores Sumus, Los Hermanos, and Likitha failed to collect any points.Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and CGenesis Esports notched up a 21-point victory in the last encounter of the day. Meta Ninza added 16 crucial points to their name. Autobotz secured 13 points. Vasista Esports took seven points. Mysterious4 and K9 achieved six points.