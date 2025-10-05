BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals is scheduled for Sunday, October 5. This stage features 24 teams, including 12 from the Upper Bracket and 12 from the Quarter Finals. Krafton divided these teams randomly into three groups. On Day 1, Group B contested in six matches, while Group A and C played three matches each.
K9 Esports ranks first in the overall standings after the opening day of the BMSD Semifinals. After the conclusion of 16 matches, the top eight teams from the overall rankings will advance directly to the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals. The bottom 16 will play in the Survival Stage for eight spots in the Grand Finals.
Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Semifinals
Group A
- Phoenix Esports
- Nebula Esports
- GodLike Esports
- Blitz Esports
- Team SouL
- 8Bit
- Cincinnati Kids
- True Rippers
Group B
- Autobotz Esports
- White Walkers
- Madkings Esports
- Victores Sumus
- Team Aryan
- K9 Esports
- Genesis Esports
- FS Esports
Group C
- Gods Reign
- MYSTERIOUS 4
- Vasista Esports
- Meta Ninza
- Likitha Esports
- Los Hermanos Esports
- Orangutan
- First Curiosity
BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Schedule and how to watch
On Day 2, Group A will C Will clash against each other in the first three games. Group A and B will play in the last three matches of the day. The Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast all six matches live from 2:45 pm onwards.
Here is the schedule for BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C - 3:25 pm
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C - 4:05 pm
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 4:45 pm
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 5:35 pm
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:15 pm
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and B - 6:55 pm
Overall points table after BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 1
Omega-led K9 Esports grabbed first position in the overall standings with 48 points after its six matches. GodLike Esports made a fantastic start to the BMSD Semifinals as it secured second place with 45 points after only three matches.
Genesis Esports is third with 45 points. White Walkers and Autobotz Esports are fourth and fifth with 43 and 40 points, respectively. Blitz has scored 33 points in its three games. Gods Reign is ninth with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner.
Team Soul had an average start to the BMSD Semifinals as the team came 16th with 17 points. Team 8Bit earned 14 points. Los Hermanos and Team Aryan accumulated 13 points each. Nebula and Cincinnati Kids scored only four and three points, respectively.