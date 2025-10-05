BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals is scheduled for Sunday, October 5. This stage features 24 teams, including 12 from the Upper Bracket and 12 from the Quarter Finals. Krafton divided these teams randomly into three groups. On Day 1, Group B contested in six matches, while Group A and C played three matches each.

Ad

K9 Esports ranks first in the overall standings after the opening day of the BMSD Semifinals. After the conclusion of 16 matches, the top eight teams from the overall rankings will advance directly to the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals. The bottom 16 will play in the Survival Stage for eight spots in the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Semifinals

Group A

Phoenix Esports Nebula Esports GodLike Esports Blitz Esports Team SouL 8Bit Cincinnati Kids True Rippers

Ad

Trending

Group B

Autobotz Esports White Walkers Madkings Esports Victores Sumus Team Aryan K9 Esports Genesis Esports FS Esports

Group C

Gods Reign MYSTERIOUS 4 Vasista Esports Meta Ninza Likitha Esports Los Hermanos Esports Orangutan First Curiosity

BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Schedule and how to watch

Ad

On Day 2, Group A will C Will clash against each other in the first three games. Group A and B will play in the last three matches of the day. The Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast all six matches live from 2:45 pm onwards.

Here is the schedule for BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C - 3:25 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C - 4:05 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 4:45 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 5:35 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:15 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and B - 6:55 pm

Ad

Overall points table after BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 1

Omega-led K9 Esports grabbed first position in the overall standings with 48 points after its six matches. GodLike Esports made a fantastic start to the BMSD Semifinals as it secured second place with 45 points after only three matches.

Overall standings after Day 1 of Semifinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Genesis Esports is third with 45 points. White Walkers and Autobotz Esports are fourth and fifth with 43 and 40 points, respectively. Blitz has scored 33 points in its three games. Gods Reign is ninth with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul had an average start to the BMSD Semifinals as the team came 16th with 17 points. Team 8Bit earned 14 points. Los Hermanos and Team Aryan accumulated 13 points each. Nebula and Cincinnati Kids scored only four and three points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More