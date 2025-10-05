BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings and summary

K9 Esports remained in the top spot after Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals. The Omega-led squad scored 97 points with the help of 62 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners in their nine matches. True Rippers kept up their consistent run and jumped to second position with 75 points and one Chicken Dinner.Team Soul improved their performances on Day 2 and moved up to third rank with 66 points and one Chicken Dinner. Madkings won the last game of Day 2 and jumped to fourth place with 63 points. The experienced lineup secured 36 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner in their nine games.Team GodLike had a terrible run on Day 2, as they slipped from second to fifth rank with 62 points. The Punk-led team had earned 45 points in their first three matches on Day 1 of the BMSD Semifinals. The lineup lost its rhythm completely on Sunday and scored only 17 points in six matches.Overall points table of BMSD 2025 Semifinals after Day 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports - 97 pointsTrue Rippers - 75 pointsTeam Soul - 66 pointsMadkings Esports - 63 pointsGodLike Esports - 62 points8Bit - 55 pointsPhoenix Esports - 55 pointsAutobotz Esports - 54 pointsBlitz Esports - 53 pointsGenesis Esports - 52 pointsWhite Walkers - 51 pointsOrangutan - 50 pointsVictores Sumus - 50 pointsGods Reign - 49 pointsMYSTERIOUS4 - 43 pointsFS Esports - 38 pointsNebula Esports - 32 pointsVasista Esports - 32 pointsTeam Aryan - 28 pointsMeta Ninza - 26Cincinnati Kids - 18 pointsFirst Curiosity - 17 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 17 pointsLikitha Esports - 16 pointsPhoenix looked great on Day 2 of the BMSD Semifinals and secured sixth place with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit and Autobotz were seventh and eighth with 55 and 54 points, respectively, while Blitz fell to ninth spot with 53 points.Genesis and White Walkers grabbed 52 and 51 points. Orangutan played only six games and claimed 12th position in the overall standings with 50 points. Victores Sumus and Gods Reign collected 50 and 49 points, respectively.Vasista Esports, led by Hector, held 17th with 32 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, came 19th with 28 points after their nine games. Cincinnati kids struggled so far in the BMSD Semifinals, as they ranked 21st with only 18 points after their nine encounters. Likitha was 24th with 16 points.