BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals will take place on October 6, 2025. Teams from Group A played nine games in the first two days of the stage. Group B and C have participated in six matches each so far. Each group will contest in 16 matches in the Semifinals. K9 Esports grabbed the first place in the overall rankings after the second day.The Semifinals will end on October 7, with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 teams will fight in the Survival Stage. The event is being played in Hyderabad, Telangana. The winner will get a spot in the PMGC 2025. The top eight teams will also advance to the BGMI International Cup 2025.Participating teams in BMSD 2025 SemifinalsHere are the 24 participants of the BMSD 2025 Semifinals:Group A Phoenix EsportsNebula EsportsGodLike EsportsBlitz EsportsTeam SouL8BitCincinnati KidsTrue RippersGroup BAutobotz EsportsWhite WalkersMadkings EsportsVictores SumusTeam AryanK9 EsportsGenesis EsportsFS EsportsGroup CGods ReignMYSTERIOUS 4Vasista EsportsMeta NinzaLikitha EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsOrangutanFirst CuriosityBMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Schedule and how to watchGroup B and C will contest in the first, second, and third matches of Day 3. Group A and C will compete in the fourth, fifth, and sixth games. These six epic encounters will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.Here is the schedule for BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3:Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and C - 3:25 pmMatch 2 - Miramar - Group B and C - 4:05 pmMatch 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 4:45 pmMatch 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 5:35 pmMatch 5 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:15 pmMatch 6 - Erangel - Group A and B - 6:55 pmOverall standings after BMSD Semifinals Day 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports has earned 97 points in its nine games and claimed the first position on the overall table. True Rippers occupies the second spot with 75 points after showing consistency in the first two days of the BMSD Semifinals. Team Soul stands third in the standings with 66 points.Madkings is fourth with 63 points. GodLike had a thumping start to the Semifinals, but faltered on Day 2. The squad slipped to the fifth place with 62 points. Phoenix and 8Bit have collected 55 points each. Orangutan and Victores Sumus have gained 50 points each.Gods Reign, led by Destro, holds the 14th spot after Day 2 of the BMSD Semifinals. Team Aryan ranks 19th with 28 points. Cincinati Kids has scored only 18 points in its nine games. Likitha Esports is at the bottom with only 16 points.