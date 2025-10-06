BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Oct 06, 2025 04:48 GMT
Day 3 of BMSD 2025 Semifinals occurs on October 6 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 3 of BMSD 2025 Semifinals will take place on October 6 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals will take place on October 6, 2025. Teams from Group A played nine games in the first two days of the stage. Group B and C have participated in six matches each so far. Each group will contest in 16 matches in the Semifinals. K9 Esports grabbed the first place in the overall rankings after the second day.

Ad

The Semifinals will end on October 7, with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 teams will fight in the Survival Stage. The event is being played in Hyderabad, Telangana. The winner will get a spot in the PMGC 2025. The top eight teams will also advance to the BGMI International Cup 2025.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Semifinals

Here are the 24 participants of the BMSD 2025 Semifinals:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group A

  1. Phoenix Esports
  2. Nebula Esports
  3. GodLike Esports
  4. Blitz Esports
  5. Team SouL
  6. 8Bit
  7. Cincinnati Kids
  8. True Rippers

Group B

  1. Autobotz Esports
  2. White Walkers
  3. Madkings Esports
  4. Victores Sumus
  5. Team Aryan
  6. K9 Esports
  7. Genesis Esports
  8. FS Esports

Group C

  1. Gods Reign
  2. MYSTERIOUS 4
  3. Vasista Esports
  4. Meta Ninza
  5. Likitha Esports
  6. Los Hermanos Esports
  7. Orangutan
  8. First Curiosity

BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Schedule and how to watch

Group B and C will contest in the first, second, and third matches of Day 3. Group A and C will compete in the fourth, fifth, and sixth games. These six epic encounters will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Ad

Here is the schedule for BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and C - 3:25 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group B and C - 4:05 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 4:45 pm
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 5:35 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:15 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and B - 6:55 pm

Overall standings after BMSD Semifinals Day 2

Ad

K9 Esports has earned 97 points in its nine games and claimed the first position on the overall table. True Rippers occupies the second spot with 75 points after showing consistency in the first two days of the BMSD Semifinals. Team Soul stands third in the standings with 66 points.

Madkings is fourth with 63 points. GodLike had a thumping start to the Semifinals, but faltered on Day 2. The squad slipped to the fifth place with 62 points. Phoenix and 8Bit have collected 55 points each. Orangutan and Victores Sumus have gained 50 points each.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, holds the 14th spot after Day 2 of the BMSD Semifinals. Team Aryan ranks 19th with 28 points. Cincinati Kids has scored only 18 points in its nine games. Likitha Esports is at the bottom with only 16 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications