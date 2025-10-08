BMSD 2025 Survival Stage Day 1: Overall standings and summary

By Gametube
Published Oct 08, 2025 15:04 GMT
Nebula ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD Survival Stage (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Survival Stage took place on October 8. Nebula Esports played impressively and secured first place with 66 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team 8Bit also had a good run, with the Saumraj-led squad placing second with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. FS Esports ranked third with 52 points and two Chicken Dinners.

First Curiosity and Blitz were fourth and fifth with 41 and 40 points, respectively, followed by Victores Sumus in sixth place with 40 points. Madkings and Vasista scored 36 and 34 points, respectively, while Mysterious 4 and Likitha took 27 points each. Phoenix was 16th with only 14 points. The rest six matches of the stage will be played on October 9, 2025.

The bottom 16 teams from the BMSD Semifinals are competing in the Survival Stage. Of these, the top eight teams will progress to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight will be knocked out of the BGMI Showdown 2025.

Day 1 overview of BMSD 2025 Survival Stage

Match 1 - Erangel

FS Esports emerged victorious in the opening game with 22 points. Mysterious4 also made a good start to the stage and grabbed 14 points in the first match, while Meta Ninza, Autobotz, and Madkings secured nine points each. Nebula Esports and Genesis earned eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team 8Bit played impressively in the second encounter and claimed an 18-point Chicken Dinner. First Curiosity played aggressively and scored 24 points, including 18 eliminations. Madkings added 10 points to its tally in this match, while Meta Ninza and Cincinnati Kids took seven points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

FS Esports clinched its second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD Survival Stage with 17 points in the third match. Victores Sumus grabbed 12 points. Team 8Bit and Vasista Esports both acquired 10 points, while Genesis and Madkings got seven points each.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Nebula registered a huge 28-point victory in the fourth match of the BMSD Survival Stage. Vasista and 8Bit also played well in this game, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively, while Phoenix grabbed nine points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Nebula Esports maintained its rhythm and won the fifth match as well, with 20 points. 8Bit had another good game, scoring 17 important points. Victores Sumus and Autobotz ensured 10 points each, while Vasista and FS both earned seven points in this match.

Match 6 - Erangel

Blitz Esports secured a phenomenal 22-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of the day. Likitha Esports accumulated 19 points, while Victores Sumus and Meta Ninza grabbed 14 and 12 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
